Looking ahead to her volleyball career at Rockhurst, Nixa’s Kenzie Hines realizes she’ll have a tough time in college topping being part of the Lady Eagles’ state championship team this year.
“The experience was overwhelming,” she said. “I look back on it and winning the trophy wouldn’t have meant the same to me without winning it with my teammates. It wouldn’t have been the same with any other group. I’m so glad I got to finish it out with those girls by my side and we got to share the experience together.”
Before moving on to Rockhurst, Hines has made herself a surprise addition to coach Jennifer Perryman’s basketball team.
“It was weird the first day I came to practices. Everyone was thinking, ‘What the heck?’” Hines said.
Hines shot hoops through her sophomore season, before taking last season off to shift her focus toward volleyball.
“I figured this was my last time ever playing basketball and it’s my senior year, so I might as well,” Hines said. “My club (volleyball) schedule is more lenient than it was last year, so I have time to squeeze them both in. There are a few conflicts, but not too many many.
“I love coach Perryman and the coaching staff and know most of the players,” she added. “I missed it. I decided to do it one more time. There is no pressure, I’m doing it for fun and to help out.”
She surprised herself by swishing a buzzer-beater at the end of a quarter during jamboree action.
“I shot it well. I don’t know how because I haven’t shot since two years ago,” Hines said. “It’s kind of muscle memory. I got a feel of the game, turned my brain off and let my body take over.
“The coaching staff has been helping me get back into it,” she added. “They have told me it’s like riding a bicycle, once you know how, you never forget how to do it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.