Nixa’s Kai Brownlee surprised himself by posting a State consideration cut time in the 100 freestyle at the Kansas City Invitational recently.
It wasn’t that Brownlee didn’t think he could make State as a freshman, but he wouldn’t have guessed he would post such a time that particularly day.
He lowered his personal record from 54.21 to 51.82 en route to a 17th-place finish.
“I thought I was going to be adding time, instead of dropping, so I was surprised,” Brownlee said. “The water at that pool was weird, there was a lot of chlorine.”
Brownlee and his family moved to Nixa a year ago, after he grew up at the Yokosuko Naval Base near Tokyo.
Brownlee has been swimming competitively for six years. His father, Michael, was also a competitive swimmer during his youth.
Kai keeps his father updated on his meets via social media. Michael is currently deployed in Afghanistan.
“Since he used to swim, he knows what good times are and the times I need to get,” Kai said.
Nixa and Ozark will take part in the Springfield Invitational this weekend at the John Foster Natatorium.
The Class 2 State Swim Meet will be held Nov. 14-16 at St. Peters.
