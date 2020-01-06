Braxton Strick wouldn’t have minded if his Ozark teammates had poured a cooler of Gatorade on him Saturday. After all, he was wanting to reward himself with some liquid refreshment for a job well done.
The Ozark freshman phenom earned the extra electrolytes and carbs after a successful weight cut led to his 126-pound championship at the 72nd Annual Kinloch Classic at Parkview. Cutting from 132 to 126, Strick enjoyed a breakthrough tourney that included upsetting the No. 1 seed.
Like all wrestlers looking to cut weight, doing so over the holidays can be much easier said than done. But Strick’s will-power won out.
“It was just a couple pounds, not a major deal or anything and I’ve had worse (cuts) in the past, but it was a tough cut,” Strick said. “Going over Christmas and not being able to eat the foods I normally do, it was tough for me. You’ve got all the family over and friends, you want to eat with them. But you’ve got to have discipline and I was able to maintain my discipline.”
Strick’s plan upon leaving Parkview was to get his hands on two bottles of Gatorade.
“I always like something cold,” he said of food or drinks he devours after a championship.
Strick knocked off the 126 No. 1 seed, Jackson senior Alec Bailey, in the semifinal round and routed Branson’s Christian Cartwright 10-2 in the final.
“Rankings and seeds, it’s all just a number. It doesn’t matter to me. I just wrestle,” said Strick, who is 24-4 “The semifinal match was a good win for me. Since he’s a senior and I’m a freshman, it’s good for my confidence.
“I was happy with the way (the final) went,” he added. “ I feel I wrestled to the best of my abilities in that match. I probably could have scored some more points. But it’s all right because I got the win by a decent amount.”
Strick, who had a fourth-place finish at the Kansas City Stampede last month, was thrilled to win at the Kinloch. It’s the most tradition-rich tourney in the Springfield area.
“Every tournament means a lot to me, but this one probably means more because it’s my first high school tournament where I’ve been able to win,” he said. “At the Kansas City Stampede, I had a chance to win. But ran into some really top-notch kids.
"I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing.”
That could mean Strick staying at 126 and teammate Wyatt Snyder remaining at 120.
“I’ll probably walk around at 130, so going to 126 won’t be so bad,” Strick said.
Strick, Snyder, Riley Sundlie and Hunter Tennison all finished first for Ozark in their pools, while the Tigers’ Elijah Maskrod and Kale Conway were both second.
In the finals, Tennison also won a title (see accompanying story), Conway finished runner-up, Snyder and Sundlie were both third and Maskrod eighth.
Ozark was fifth in the team standings.
