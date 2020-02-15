Nixa’s boys basketball team withstood a furious fourth-quarter rally by Webb City and pulled out a 66-65 COC road win Friday.
The Eagles’ bench played an integral role. Led by TJ Sorgenfrei’s 14 points, Nixa’s reserves outscored their Webb City counterparts 23-8.
Sorgenfrei made four free throws in the final :30.
The Eagles, led by Josh Mason’s 19 points, bolted to leads of 33-23 at halftime and 55-37 after three quarters.
Nixa held a 60-47 lead with 2:45 to play. Webb City put up 16 points over the final 2:15. The Cardinals, who hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer, did not have an offensive possession with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final stages.
With Joplin beating Republic on Friday, Nixa (17-6 overall and 5-1 in the COC) moved into a tie atop the conference. Joplin, Republic and Ozark also all have one league loss.
Ozark rallies for win.
Ozark need a second-half comeback to upend Carl Junction 54-48.
The Tigers (14-8 and 4-1) were down 40-27 at halftime.
