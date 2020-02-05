Ethan Whatley was anonymous outside of Ozark’s inner circle in the pre-season, so much so that his name didn’t appear in any of the previews on the Tigers. Graduated players from last season who are now freshmen in college drew mention, but not a word about Whatley.
What about Whatley?
A few months later and Ozark fans are proclaiming, 'How about Whatley' in celebration of his 17-point performance in the Tigers’ 84-79 triumph over Nixa on Tuesday.
“You weren’t the only one,” Whatley said to a reporter who confessed to not knowing of his existence prior to Ozark’s season-opener at the Republic Tournament in December. “Not a lot of people knew who I was. I was a sophomore coming in wanting to make a name for myself.”
“He’s still learning. But overall, I thought he did a great job tonight,” coach Mark Schweitzer said after Ozark’s win over Nixa. “He was a big difference.”
Schweitzer enjoys talking all about Whatley now. But the reason why Whatley didn’t receive any pre-season publicity was because Schweitzer didn’t offer his name in any conversations with the media.
“You’ve got to keep some things under wraps,” Schweitzer said with a smile. “We knew he’d have a big role on this team.”
“He kind of came out of nowhere,” said Ozark senior guard Alonzo Riwa, one of Whatley’s best friends on the Tigers. “But we knew he was going to be good and produce. He’s going to be doing something special for us.”
Whatley hoped to make his varsity debut as a freshman last season alongside classmate Tyler Harmon, but that call never came. Entering this season, he didn’t need to see his name in print in November to know he was going to make the jump from jayvee to varsity.
“I was trying to make that push last year. But I didn’t really get there,” Whatley said. “Coach Schweitzer told me at the start of this season I probably would be playing big minutes on the varsity. I was excited when he told me that.”
Whatley is best characterized as a combination of a superb shooter with a high IQ who is mature beyond his years. It’s been no coincidence he’s fit in very well with new teammates a year or two older than him.
“Every kid on the team I enjoy,” Whatley said. “Hanging out in the locker room and the bus rides to away games are probably my favorite parts of basketball season. The most motivating thing to me is knowing I have all my teammates behind me and rooting me on. I do the same for them.
“I have two years left,” he added. “But I’m focused on this year and getting 'Ws' this season.”
Whatley’s younger brother, Jace, will actually beat Ethan by two years by having his name in print. Schweitzer is so high on Jace, a 6-foot-3 eighth-grader, that he already can’t keep him under wraps.
“They’re coachable kids who do everything I ask them to do,” Schweitzer said. “They move well without the ball, so they’re good for our motion offense.”
