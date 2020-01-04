The reality of injured Trent Nalley not firing away from 19-plus feet or driving to the hoop for a layup hit Chadwick hard during its trip to the Cabool Holiday Tournament last week.
The Cardinals managed only 34 and 42 points in losses to Thayer and Gainesville, as its star guard watched from their bench with a broken leg he suffered midway through last month.
Chadwick started the new year looking like its old high-scoring self Friday in an 83-66 triumph over Sparta.
“Th kids responded well (to the loss Nalley) at first, but then went through a two-game slump,” coach Shawn Guerin said. “I think they responded well early because they were numb to it. It hadn’t really sunk in. But we went to the Cabool Tournament and slumped. We really missed him.
“You miss a shooter like Trent against zones,” he added. “Trent would always make big shots for us. But I think there’s a sleeper here with our sophomore guard. He’s not afraid to make big shots, either.”
Garrett Gardner indeed stepped up his game, netting five 3-pointers on his way to a 20-point night against Sparta’s zone defenses.
Whether he was on a wing, along the baseline or at the top of the key, Gardner fired away with a quick release that allowed him to shoot freely before Trojans defenders could get a hand in his face.
“I’ve been in the gym a lot lately, working on my catch-and-shoot game,” Gardner said. “I’ve been trained to always know here the goal is and always have myself ready to shoot. If I’m missing my shots, I just have to see one go in. Then, I go from there.”
Paden Gilbert, another sophomore, also scored 20 points for Chadwick (9-3). His offensive game is triggered by his defensive efforts.
“If Paden can get his hands on the ball and get some steals, that gets his motor running,” Guerin said. “That’s the kind of kid he is.”
Gardner and Gilbert both played 30-plus minutes, helping Chadwick wear out Sparta. The Trojans were as close as 28-26 in the second quarter, before trailing by nine points at halftime and being down by double digits most of the second half.
Dakota Lafferty’s 23 points led Sparta. Kavan Walker, a freshman, swished four 3-pointers and had 14 points. But the Trojans could not keep pace with Chadwick.
“This is my favorite team to play because everyone is so intense and riled up. It’s a fun time,” Gardner said. “The crowd was going crazy tonight and the players were nuts. It was uplifting to have everyone cheer for you like that.”
The Cardinals value their conditioning. They prepare themselves in the pre-season to go full-court for 32 minutes.
“Coach conditions us,” Gilbert said. “Two months before the season, we don’t even get to play ball. It’s nothing but conditioning.”
“Our conditioning is pretty brutal,” Gardner added. “I don’t know of any other school that conditions as hard as us. It really helps, so I’m glad coach does that for us.”
The Cardinals are honoring Nalley, who joined Chadwick’s 1,000-point club last season, by wearing socks with his name and number on them.
“It was tough. There he is, his senior year and he’s such a good player. We miss him,” Gilbert said. “Now, we’re having to work extra hard on defense to make up for what he would have given us on offense.”
SPARTA (66) — Luttrell 1 0-0 2, McGraw 1 4-4 6, Walker 5 0-0 14, Brown 1 1-3 3, Jackson 2 2-3 6, Lafferty 8 4-8 23, Loveland 4 4-6 12. Totals 22 15-25 66.
CHADWICK (83) — Rozell 0 1-2 1, Gardner 6 3-4 20, Stevens 2 5-9 10, Rains 4 3-6 13, Gilbert 9 2-2 20, Cunningham 1 0-0 2, Vanhouden 7 3-8 17. Totals 29 17-31 83.
Sparta 9 18 20 19 - 66
Chadwick 18 20 21 24 - 83
3-point goals - Gardner 5, Walker 4, Lafferty 3, Rains 2, Stevens.
