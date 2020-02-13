Bryce Gelle's fourth-quarter heroics lifted Clever's boys basketball team to a 51-47 triumph against Strafford on Tuesday.
Gelle netted 11 of his 17 points in the final period. He capped the Jays' comeback from a nine-point deficit at the start of the quarter by draining a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play to give Clever a two-point lead.
After a defensive stop, the Jays clinched their win with a pair of Jake Twigg free throws.
Clever shot 33 percent from the field, but was 14-of-15 on the night from the foul line.
"I told the boys that I thought (Strafford) was much more physical and disciplined the first three quarters, but we did enough to hang around and still have a shot," Clever coach Luke Brosius said. "The fourth quarter, we really got after them with our press and they started rushing shots and turning it over. We were very aggressive, attacking and converting off those turnovers."
Gelle was 4-of-8 from 3-point land.
In addition to Gelle's 17 points and six boards, the Jays' leaders included Taylor Genzler, with 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots, Twigg, with 13 points, Grant Pellham, with eight points and five rebounds and Blaze Akins, with two steals.
