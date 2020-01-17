CRANE — Taylor Genzier has used his time as a spectator to emerge as a shot-blocker at the Crane Tournament this week. With Clever playing in the nightcap both Tuesday and Thursday, the 6-foot-7 center has been able to scout the referees.
Genzler and his Jays teammates took note during the Billings-Crane matchup Thursday that the officials were generally letting the players play.
“We were talking that they weren’t calling very much,” Genzler said. “So, we knew we needed to be aggressive, look to attack and try to block shots.”
Genzler proceeded to collect four blocked shots and 15 points to lead Clever past Pierce City 53-41 in semifinal action.
Genzler’s presence in the paint helped make points hard to come by for the Eagles, who had averaged 69.8 points a game during a four-game winning streak entering Thursday.
“‘Tay’ played well inside,” Clever coach Luke Brosius said. “He did a good job against their big kid and altered a lot of their guards’ shots. We let them get in the paint too much. But ‘Tay’ can alter shots when they get there.”
With Pierce City going with four guards in its lineup, the Jays felt it was essential to control the tempo. They did so by making it a half-court game.
“From the film I had seen on them and watching them the other night, I felt they were really good in transition,” Brosius said of Pierce City, which won the Walnut Grove Tournament championship. “We stressed getting back in transition, taking that away and making them have to work for everything they got. We did a good job guarding tonight.
“I told the boys, ‘For us, 51 is the magic number,’” he added. “When we hold teams under 51, we’re undefeated. When teams score 52 or more, we’re 2-6.’”
Clever (9-6) led almost the entire way. The lone exception came early in the third quarter, when Pierce City (12-3) gained a 26-25 edge. The Jays answered with a 9-0 run and were in control from there on out.
“We took our time on offense and got good looks,” guard Jake Twigg said.
Genzler’s 15 points saw him show decent range for a big man. He hit a 15-footer in the first half and netted a 3-pointer in the second half.
“He likes to think he has range,” Twigg said with a laugh. “Actually, he usually knocks those down. I trust him out there.”
“I like to think I’m a shooter,” Genzler added. “Whenever I don’t see a person out there on me, I will shoot it most times.”
“He’s got a good-looking shot and a lot of teams will give him that space because he’s good inside,” Brosius said.
Bryce Gelle, back after missing Tuesday’s game with the flu, scored a dozen points. Twigg chipped in with 10 and Grant Pellham added nine.
Clever will battle Crane at 4 p.m. Saturday in the tourney’s title tilt.
CLEVER (53) — Reeves 1 2-2 4, Twigg 3 3-8 10, Pellham 4 1-2 9, Gelle 3 5-6 12, Genzler 5 4-4 15, Tennis 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 15-25 53.
PIERCE CITY (41) — Sagehorn 2 0-0 4, Kleiboeker 4 6-6 15, Garner 2 0-0 6, O’Hara 2 0-2 4, Perry 3 2-3 8, Kluck 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 8-14 41.
Clever 14 11 9 19 - 53
Pierce City 10 10 8 13 - 41
3-point goals - Garner 2, Twigg, Genzler, Gelle, Kleiboeker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.