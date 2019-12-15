Ozark whipped another foe at the SEMO Tournament, as the Lady Tigers downed Cape Notre Dame 47-35 Saturday. Ozark ripped pounded Poplar Bluff 54-31 Friday.
Ozark's Katie Mayes, Anna Hitt and Madi Braden made the All-Tournament Team. The Lady Tigers (6-1) will make their home debut Thursday versus West Plains.
Nixa loses in final — Nixa fell 49-32 to Liberty in the championship game of Olathe (Kansas) East Tournament. Liberty led 22-9 and never looked back. The Lady Eagles’ Ali Kamies earned an All-Tournament Team nod.
Big night for Tate — Paige Tate exploded for a career-high 40 points to power Spokane past School of the Ozarks 89-43. Tate had 30 points earlier in the week against Pierce City. Raylen Wallace netted 18 and Micayla McClure 13, as the Lady Owls upped their record to 6-1.
Billings beaten — Billings bowed to Ava 56-32 in the championship game of New Covenant Tournament. Bailey Groves scored 14 points.
Sparta wins easily — Sparta routed Wheaton 64-40
