Ali Kamies banked in back-to-back running jump shots in the final minute of Nixa’s 60-59 semifinal triumph over Olathe South (Kansas) at the Olathe East (Kansas) Tournament on Thursday.
Kamies delivered a game-winning jumper with :08 remaining by slicing in between two defenders and banking in a shot from just outside the lane. The super soph scored seven points in the extra period.
Nixa (3-1) trailed by five points in overtime. Olathe South was whistled for two traveling calls in the final minute.
Kenzie Hines made overtime necessary by hitting a tying jumper with :42 left in regulation.
The Lady Eagles broke out to a 33-21 lead, before Olathe South gained a 42-39 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Nixa faces Liberty in the championship game Friday at 8.
The Lady Eagles beat Lawrence Free State (Kansas) 61-43 in the first-round play Tuesday.
Ozark wins by 67 points — Ozark routed Dexter 91-24 at the SEMO Border Challenge in Poplar Bluff on Thursday.
Lady Jays roll on road — Clever gained an 89-59 triumph at Bradleyville Thursday. Allie Clevenger netted 27 and Ruthie Brown had a career-high 21.
Vesci Billings victorious — Billings edged New Covenant 50-47 Thursday. Grace Vesci topped the Lady Wildcats with 19 points, followed by Bella Carter’s 13 and Bailey Groves’ 12.
Lady Owls win big — Paige Tate outscored Pierce City all by herself in Spokane’s 72-27 victory Thursday. Tate poured in 30 points. Raylen Wallace added 17 for the Lady Owls (5-1).
