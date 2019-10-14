Ozark coach Tom Davidson couldn’t resist voicing his approval recently upon spotting a media member interviewing Tigers defender Seth Glossip.
“You’re talking to right guy right here, this is the man,” Davidson proclaimed while patting Glossip on the back.
Ozark (15-2) has won from the start of the season, getting off to a 5-0 start. But Davidson thinks the Tigers have played their best ball in recent weeks, pointing out they have allowed only four goals in their last eight matches.
That defensive dominance coincided with Glossip becoming a full-time defender.
"Everything has changed since I moved him to the back,” Davidson sad. "I had him playing outside-mid and outside-back. But when we moved him to the center, everything has changed. We're so solid defensively now.
"He's a monster in front of the net.”
Glossip admits he’d prefer to be on the offensive end. He has five goals on the season. But he realizes by playing defense he’s making the Tigers better and he’s enjoying winning.
"I like playing mid-field,” he said. "But playing back, I feel I'm one of our better defenders. That middle spot, I can use my body there more. I'm bigger than most of the kids there.
"This is the most fun soccer season I've ever had."
Davidson raves about how open-minded Glossip was about switching positions.
“We had talked in the off-season about moving him up and he wanted to play a little mid-field. But then I was thinking, 'You know what, (defender) is where I need him,’” Davidson said. “I knew he could handle it and he’s a team-first guy. Wherever I put him, he'll do it.
"So many kids on our team are that way and that's why we are being as successful as we are,” he added. "The kids put the team first. Nobody cares who scores. As long as we have one more goal than the other team, we're good.”
Ozark returns home Wednesday to meet Monett.
