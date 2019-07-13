In a break from the norm, Ozark’s annual team bonding retreat will signal the end of Tigers’ upcoming three weeks of team camp. Coach Chad Depee and his assistants and players will take a float trip during the first week of August.
“Typically, we do that in June,” Depee said. “But with all the rain we’ve had, we pushed it back. We’ll probably stay local this year and float along the James River and do some fishing and swimming.”
Likewise, the start of football season has been pushed back two weeks. Statewide, teams will play only one game before Labor Day. Ozark debuts Aug. 30 at home versus Neosho.
The extra two weeks haven’t done anything to diminish the importance of team camp.
“It’s ‘go time,’” Depee said. “Traditionally, camp was just a time to get kids acclimated. Now, it’s about getting into our contact days to get ourselves ready.
“Every day is some sort of competition,” he added. “Every day counts. That’s a big commitment. But Friday night football is a big commitment. Aug. 1 is not the time to say, ‘Let’s get started.’ From the drive home from Eureka for our last game last season, it all leads up to Aug. 30 when we play Neosho.”
The Tigers will report to camp Monday through Thursday from 6-10 a.m. They’ll work out in the weight room, before going outside.
We like to get everything going bright and early,” Depee said. “It’s nice to do that because then the kids can other things during the day and some kids work — they’ve got to gas up that car.”
Ozark athletes from other sports are often in the weight room at the same time as the football player.
“It’s nice to see the different athletes train and they motivate each other,” Depee said. ‘We all may be training for different sports, but there’s one thing on our jersey that we all share.”
Depee is counting on nearly his full squad to be at camp. The Tigers will report to Kickapoo to face off against the Chiefs and other teams during the third week of camp.
“We will have a few kids gone,” Depee said. “There are things they have to deal with. But we’re expecting 90- to 95-percent attendance.”
As for the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association starting the fall sports season with the opening of practices on Aug. 11, Depee thinks it’s a good move.
“It’s back to how it used to be, which is kind of nice,” he said. “A couple of years ago we we were starting on July 31 and I was thinking, ‘Really?’ Either way, it’s one of those things you have to deal with. Ultimately, this gives kids more of a summer. By the time it’s the second week of August, you’re thinking, ‘Okay, it’s time to get back to school.’”
