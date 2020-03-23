The sentiments of sadness sent Kickapoo's way this past week because the coronavirus cost the Chiefs the chance to play in the Class 5 Final Four could have been addressed to Ozark.
After all, the Tigers were up four points and held the ball with just under two minutes to play in regulation in their eventual double-overtime Sectional loss to Rock Bridge. Ozark may have been a slight favorite in a Quarterfinal round matchup with Kickapoo, having beaten the Chiefs at Kickapoo in January.
Still, it's hard for Ozark coach Mark Schweitzer to empathize with how Kickapoo coach Mitch McHenry felt telling his players their season was over.
"We didn’t get there. You don’t how you would feel unless you got there," Schweitzer said. "I feel for the Kickapoo kids. It’s hard to make the Final Four and they put together a great post-season run.
"Look at the Carl Junction girls, who were undefeated," he added. "They can’t get closure. That’s what the Final Four is, it’s closure. I feel bad for them. I couldn’t imagine making the Final Four and then telling my kids, ‘We can’t go.’"
As a coach, Schweitzer can't relate to McHenry and Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter. But he can draw from his own experiences as a player and be able to relate to the Kickapoo and Carl Junction players. Schweitzer knows all about having the chance to compete for a state championship snatched away.
It was 20 years ago this month that arguably the worst officiating decision in MSHSAA's Final Four basketball history occurred. A call that lives in infamy in Stone County abruptly ended the state titles hopes for Schweitzer and his Reeds Spring teammates.
Trailing New Madrid County Central by one point in a Class 3A Final Four in March of 2000, the Wolves were hurriedly working for a final shot. They received an apparent gift, as Greg Bittle was fouled 20-some feet from the bucket by an out-of-control NMCC defender. Bittle shot free throws at an 80-plus percent clip, so Reeds Spring liked its chances.
Just as the players were getting set to line up for Bittle's free throws, officials gathered at mid-court in front of the scorer's table and concluded the foul came after the final buzzer. No instant replay, game over.
Most estimates were the foul occurred with a full second on the game clock. MSHSAA later apologized for the gaffe.
"One of my friends on Facebook posted that it was 20 years ago when that game happened and had a YouTube video of Joe Hickman on KY3 talking about the controversy of that game," said Schweitzer, who was a senior that season. "It's hard for me to take to this day. With that semifinal loss, we didn’t get closure on our season because we didn’t get the opportunity we earned, at least in my mind it was an opportunity I thought we earned.
"These kids (at Kickapoo and Carl Junction) have the same feeling," he added. "Something out of their control took away their opportunity to compete and it was something they had worked so hard for. That’s kind of the way I felt. We had worked our entire lives to try to win a state title."
Schweitzer notes most basketball players should feel fortunate, compared to the fate their spring sports classmates are dealing with. MSHSAA has suspended all activities until April 3 due to the coronavirus. Kansas officials have already canceled their entire spring high school sports season.
"I feel bad for the spring sports kids and the cloud handing over them," Schweitzer said. "You have (Ozark senior outfielder) Jake Skaggs, whose favorite sport is baseball. His senior season is in limbo. Look at (26-year Tigers baseball coach) Mike Essick, a Hall of Fame coach who is retiring. His final season might never happen. You don’t want to see anybody’s career end this way. There might still be some hope. Who knows how long this might last?"
If quarantines are still in effect into June, basketball may be affected again.
"If this keeps going, we might be in school in June. Summer ball could be a big question mark," Schweitzer said. "We’re still a ways away from that and I don’t think much about basketball after our season in March and April, anyway. I try to decompress. Summer shootouts may be pushed back or it’s not inconceivable they will be canceled. If that would happen, I wouldn't be too worried about my kids. I know they’re going to be trying to get a shot up somewhere.
"In the big picture, sports is small-scale," he added. "The reason sports is so magnified in everyone’s minds is because they are an escape, our entertainment and a passion. But our health is more important than our leisurely activities."
(1) comment
Great article!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.