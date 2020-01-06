For Hunter Tennison, all the work he’s endured in the weight room doing squat after squat surely paid off Saturday.
Tennison was strong from start to finish en route to capturing the 285-pound championship at the 72nd Annual Kinloch Classic.
Tennison downed Ray-Pec’s Tyson King 6-4 in the final. The Ozark senior carried the bulk of King’s weight on his shoulders once in the first period and capped his win by doing so again in the third period.
"One thing that the coaches have taught me this year is to keep going 100 percent, no matter how tired I get or what’s hurting,” Tennison said. “I have to keep pushing through it and keep giving it my all.
“He was pretty big boy,” added Tennison, whose max in the squat is 420. “Through the aggression and adrenaline, it was a tough battle. But I still got him up there.”
Per usual, Tennison was giving up plenty of pounds to his opponents over the weekend. He tipped the scales at 222 Friday and 225 Saturday. Conceivably, his foes could have been up to 60 pounds heavier.
He doesn’t mind such a prospect, feeling he can outlast heavier foes due to his edge in conditioning.
“I want guys to look at me and say, ‘He’s tall, but kind of skinny,’” Tennison said. “I want to show that even though I’m giving up some poundage, I’m still going to go to toe to toe with them.”
He doesn’t foresee dropping to 220.
“I want that free will to eat,” Tennison said. “My whole life, I’ve never really cut weight. I’ve been up and down between football and wrestling. For football, I always gain a little weight. For wrestling, I stay the same.”
Also, staying at 285 is special to Tennison because of the respect he has for former Tigers Jace Gorn, who won the same 285 title at the same tournament two years ago.
“It’s exciting to get first place at this tournament,” Tennison said. “Jace came here and did phenomenal. I wanted to fall in his footsteps because I am in his weight class.”
Tennison, also a star lineman on the gridiron and a standout pitcher in ball diamond, is establishing himself as arguably Ozark’s best all-around athlete. He and Jake Skaggs are the only seniors to letter in three sports.
“The main thing is I like to compete,” Tennison said of being a three-sport athlete. “I’ve never really thought about taking a sport off because I would have so much time on my hands.”
