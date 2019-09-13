Taylor Golmen is a prime example as one of Nixa’s high-fliers who is also a high-riser.
Golmen’s view at the net is considerably different than a year ago, as was evidenced in the Lady Eagles’ 25-9, 25-14 sweep of Lebanon.
The junior outside hitter recorded 10 kills in the rout.
Golmen is jumping higher than ever. Her vertical jump was measured at a personal-best 28 inches at a Harding (Arkansas) combine camp over the summer.
“I was very happy with that and appreciative,” Golmen said. “Last year, I was only at 22 inches.”
Nixa (3-0) has repeatedly received dominating efforts along its front row despite not having anyone near 6-foot. The Lady Eagles’ hitters play taller than they are, thanks to their ever-improving leaping ability.
“This year, we’ve worked on weight training and specific mobility training,” Golmen said. “We’ve been pretty dedicated. We went four days a week in the summer doing squats, dead lifts and box-jumps. I think that’s improved our vertical and athletic ability.
“We take pride in how high we jump,” she added. “It comes down to how hard we work. We’re so competitive and that pushes us to get better. I’m proud of our team for that.”
Regarding the box-jumps, Golmen relates it’s a treat for her to watch Nixa’s liberos prove themselves.
“Some of our shorter girls jump boxes that are up to their shoulders,” she said. “They make it look easy.”
Nixa showed no signs of a letdown Thursday, following a sweep of defending Class 3 state champion Rogersville earlier the week. The Lady Eagles led Lebanon 17-3 in the second set, before broadening their rotations.
“We were super pumped from the Rogersville win and I think it carried on into tonight,” Golmen said. “Lebanon had given some teams trouble that we’ve been even with and we’ve struggled in the past against them. But we knew coming in we were going to play our game and do what we needed to do to finish.”
Sydney Golden contributed 17 assists and two blocks, Lauren Weber delivered three aces and Lexi Gregory got to 14 digs.
After a trip to Bentonville, Arkansas, Friday, the Lady Eagles meet Kickapoo in a premier showdown Tuesday at Kickapoo.
“That’s going to be a big match,” Golmen said. “We’re both excited and looking for the best of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.