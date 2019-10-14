At 5-foot-4, Lexie Gregory can use her smallish stature to her advantage when the line judge on her side of the court is on the tallish side.
With Gregory positioning herself off a corner of the court upon serving, she can at times use the line judge to shield herself from opponents on the other side of the net. The momentary lapse as Gregory charges toward the court to serve has thrown more than a few foes off.
“They’re like, ‘What, where’s the server?’” Gregory said with a laugh. “I enjoy that aspect. It’s always fun to have the element of surprise.”
Gregory’s serving has stood out among the positives in Nixa’s 17-4 start that includes the championship at the Blue Springs South Tournament over the weekend.
Gregory, the Lady Eagles’ libero, began incorporating her serving approach a couple years ago.
“I think one time I saw a player who was serving like that and thought to myself, ‘Maybe I should try that,’” Gregory said. “I’ve been working on it ever since. It’s a fun serve. But I’ve definitely had to work on it. I’ve been able to do the serve and have had a good cross shot with putting my thumb down. Getting to that ‘five’ position and putting it between ‘five’ and ‘three’ has always been a good position. It’s definitely harder for teams to get to that.
“I can’t remember who it was I saw serve that way,” she added. “I think it was a player from the college (Central Arkansas) I’m going to.”
“That’s one of the tools in her tool box,” coach Annie Zimmerman said. “There are times it’s effective at keeping teams off balance by the angle she is able to come onto the court to make contact with the ball. Some serve-receive passers have a hard time reading that.”
Members of Nixa’s student section have taken enough of a liking to Gregory serve to give it a nickname.
“They call it a ‘Roundabout serve,’” Gregory said.
Gregory stands near a corner of the basketball court out-of-bonds line before serving.
“I feel like sometimes from that angle of the court it messes with the players on the other side. It shakes them up a little bit,” she said. “They’re thinking, ‘Oh, what is she going to do?’
“I like to get on a roll when I get back there,” she added. “I want to serve aggressively, but keep it in play.”
