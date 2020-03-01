Who can blame Bailey Groves for wanting to suit up for Billings one more season?
It seemed as though Groves wore a Lady Wildcats uniform for the final time this past week in Billings' Class 2 District 11 semifinal loss to eventual champion Blue Eye. But all indications are she is going to play softball for the first time this spring.
"I'm going to try to give a try, senior year might as well," she said. "I've never played softball. I played T-ball. We'll see how it goes. I went to a few open fields over the summer and liked it. So, I figure I will give it a try."
Groves has established herself as one of the best athletes the Lady Wildcats have produced in recent seasons. Her elite status in the history of the Billings volleyball program is secure, having been named All-State as a junior and senior while leading the Lady Wildcats to the Class 1 Final Four both seasons. She has played basketball the past three years and served her role well as a regular contributor.
"I've been fortunate to have a solid four years playing sports," Groves said. "It's been the best four years of my life. I haven't taken it for granted."
After graduation, Groves will attend Missouri State with no plans to participate in sports. She had offers to play volleyball at Missouri Southern, Evangel, Northwest Missouri State and Central Methodist.
"It's going to be a hard adjustment," she said about not playing sports in college. "I've been playing sports my whole life."
Groves' niche, of course, is volleyball as a star at the net and along the back row. She received a different kind of fulfillment in basketball by taking extra time to lead the Lady Wildcats' youngsters.
"I didn't necessarily care for basketball. But since I've been playing it over the years, it's kind of grown on me," Groves said. "I wish I would have played my freshman year to gain a little more experience. I really enjoyed being a leader, watching each girl get better and knowing I had some part in it by giving them pointers here and there."
"She's an amazing athlete," basketball coach Randy Towe said. "I've told her how badly we're going to miss her on the floor."
Towe also coaches softball and is anxious to see what Groves can do on the diamond.
"I know she can do it," he said. "She's just that good of an athlete. She can be a big part of our team."
"We're talking like it will probably be in the outfield, maybe center field," Groves said of where she will play. "They think I have the speed and arm for it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.