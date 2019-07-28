The start of Nixa’s team camp offered running back Jared Spence the sense of relief he had been desperately seeking.
Spence suited up for Nixa during the Parkview 7-on-7 Tournament in June, but only while shuffling his feet backward in coverage at cornerback. He sat out the Eagles’ trip to the Central Missouri Team Camp.
It wasn’t until this past week at team camp that Spence allowed himself to sprint to complete his comeback from a strained hamstring in his left leg. The injury cut short his track season prior to Districts or, “just when I felt like I was running my fastest and things were getting serious,” as he said.
Throughout May and June, Spence was mindful not to overextend himself and risk re-aggravating his hamstring.
“I don’t want to deal with that my senior year,” he said. “It looked like I was just standing around because I didn’t have a cast on or anything. But I had to be patient with it and test the waters. I’ve had to build my strength back up and get more confident in it.”
Spence gained that long-awaited confidence while running through drills at top speed.
“I didn’t feel anything out here. I felt good,” he said. “I feel like I could sprint again. I’m just sore from running because I hadn’t run for a while. I’m excited to give it my all and looking forward to this season.”
Spence is eyeing a breakout year as possibly Nixa’s biggest breakaway threat. Last year, he carried the ball 14 times for 57 yards and caught three passes for 39 yards as Sean Sample’s backup at running back and was in on 24 tackles at cornerback.
The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Spence has gained a much-needed 15 pounds over the past year to prepare himself for punishing runs in the middle of opposing defenses.
“I’ve finally got some weight on me,” Spence said. “I’ve always been wide receiver-size. Last year, I was a dash back on jet sweeps. I worked to the outside. I didn’t run much toward the middle.
“I had to gain weight. It was a grind. I ate a lot of peanut butter. I ate whenever I was hungry and ate before bed. Instead of getting slow as I gained weight, I stayed quick. Track helped me with my speed.”
Spence’s personal record is 11.85 in the 100 and 24.27 in the 200. He gives the nod to wide receiver Nate Nixon as the Eagles’ fastest player.
“I’m one of the fastest,” he said. “I don’t think I’m the fastest, though. I think Nate is the fastest. I do feel like I have some game speed out on the field.”
Spence, fellow senior Alex Wentz and junior Kolyn Eli figure to give Nixa three viable candidates at running back.
“We depended on Sean so much last year,” Spence said. “When teams can key in on one player, It’s not hard for them to stop him and then your whole team is out. This year, we have a lot of depth at running back. We should have a lot of fresh legs. If we spread the glory, it will be harder for teams to stop us.”
