Ozark’s Olivia Hanks has grown up with the dream of playing college basketball for as long as she can remember. Little wonder considering she was often a tag-along to her older bothers, Cody and Easton, as well as their cousin, Parker — all former Tigers athletes.
“Growing up, we all had athletic talent,” Olivia said. “At family events, we’d always be playing whiffle ball, football or basketball.”
Olivia is the fourth member of the Hanks families to sign to play college ball. She’s bound for Evangel. Cody previously played baseball for Central Methodist, Easton is playing football at Westminster and Parker is playing baseball at Northwestern.
At Evangel, Hanks will be joining a group of familiar names. Since Megan Leuzinger took over as the Lady Crusaders’ coach, she has attracted local talent. Among the southwest Missouri players on Evangel’s roster are Crane’s Lexi Vaught, Emma Lander and Kylee Moore, Hartville’s Sadie Chisum, Blue Eye’s Taylor Arnold, Glendale’s Gabby Mathews, Fair Grove’s Harley Maxwell, Purdy’s Desi Ennes, Buffalo’s Courtney Austin and Walnut Grove’s Bailey Harmon.
In addition, Ozark grad Annie Scheer is playing on the jayvee for Evangel and Blue Eye senior Kohnnar Patton has committed to the Lady Crusaders.
“It’s mostly girls I’ve played with or against during the summer or in school ball,” Hanks said. “It will be a good team when we put all that talent together. They all love playing for coach Megan. She’s very family-oriented and welcomed me with open arms.”
Hanks is looking forward to playing against current Ozark teammates Madi Braden and Katie Mayes when Evangel and College of the Ozarks face each other. After a hiatus of several years, the programs are back to playing a home-and-away series with each other annually.
“It will be a fun game when we play each other,” Hanks said. “It will be weird and it will probably get intense, but will be fun.”
Evangel lost to C of O by counts of 60-56 and 83-76 this season. The Lady Crusaders closed the 2019 portion of their schedule with a 8-5 record.
Hanks and Ozark (9-3) open the new year with a home date against Class 5 No. 2-ranked Columbia Rock Bridge (7-2) on Thursday.
