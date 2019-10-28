If not for a referee with perhaps a bit too much caffeine in his system last Friday not gaining some semblance of composure, Ozark could be without Tylr Bolin entering Districts.
In the waning moments of Ozark’s 42-27 loss to Carthage, an official singled out Bolin for leading with his helmet on a tackle and being on the very verge of a targeting call. “One more time and you’re out of here,” the official screamed at Bolin.
Of course, an ejection would have forced Bolin to sit out Ozark’s next game, per the standards of the Missouri State High Schools Activities Association.
Bolin gave the referee a “Yes sir” and stayed off his radar for the final few plays of the night. Afterward, he was rather diplomatic when asked about the incident.
“I didn’t think it was targeting. I didn’t think I dipped my head too much. I thought I led with my shoulder a little bit,“ Bolin said. “But the ref calls what he wants to, I guess. It’s tough game, tough calls.”
Losing Bolin for next week’s District semifinal showdown with Nixa would have been a tough blow for Ozark. He has emerged to be as strong a candidate for the Tigers’ MVP award as anyone. The junior running back/linebacker is averaging 9.2 yards a run and is the Tigers’ top tackler.
He’s put himself in position for possible post-season recognition.
“Individually, I’ve been happy,” Bolin said. “That only goes a little ways, though. If we don’t perform as a team, how you do individually doesn’t really do anything for me.”
On a defense that has had far too few stops while giving up a whipping 262 points the past five weeks alone, Bolin has stood out. He is averaging more than seven tackles a game and has a team-high 7.5 tackles for a loss. He had an exceptional open-field tackle on Carthage running back Tyler Mueller that will make all the local highlight reels.
The stop triggered an ensuing 20-7 run on the scoreboard for Ozark to close the game. Bolin broke loose for an 82-yard touchdown run as part of Ozark’s late fireworks.
“Everyone likes scoring touchdowns and making offensive plays,” he said. “But if you make a big hit on defense, it sparks the whole team.”
Bolin’s teammates and coach Chad Depee have plenty of praise for his all-around play.
“Ty has stepped up big time,” wide receiver Jake Skaggs said. “He’s been a big part of our defense. He’s a hard worker and a great guy. We knew in the off-season he was a hard-nosed guy. We love having those kind of players on our defense especially.”
“We need Tylr to play well on both sides of the ball,” Depee said. “He’s right in the middle of things. He has a natural explosiveness running the football. If you give him a seam and he gets to the second level, he can hurt you. He also has a burst (on defense) and when he’s on and is seeing things well, he can make it tough on offenses because he’s not afraid of contact.”
It shouldn’t surprise anyone who has seen Bolin charge toward a ball-carrier to learn tackling came naturally to him.
“I’ve been playing football since the first grade and tackling has always been that thing for me,” he said. “I’ve kind of always been one to run in there and hit as hard as I can.”
