SPRINGFIELD — Little wonder Tyler Harmon enjoyed his breakthrough night Friday.
In addition to all the festivity surrounding the Ozark-Kickapoo rivalry, the Tigers sophomore guard was amped playing opposite the nephew of the man he practically considers to have invented basketball.
Harmon scored 11 fourth-quarter points to lead Ozark to a 63-61 win over Kickapoo and all-stater Anton Brookshire. Brookshire’s uncle, former Missouri State player Rob Yanders surely was proud nonetheless considering the influence he has had on Harmon’s psyche.
Harmon is a Yanders disciple, having played for a Yanders-Law 15U team out of the Yanders Basketball Movement in Nixa last summer. Harmon attributes his exceptional competitive nature to the tutelage of Yanders.
“He has lit a fire in me,” Harmon said. “He’s a role model to me. He’s who I look up to and who I want to be when I get older.”
Harmon was a hero himself in the eyes of Ozark fans. His clutch contributions over the final eight minutes completed a Tigers comeback from a 10-point first-half deficit. Harmon hit a pair of 3-pointers and teammate Kyle Flavin also netted a trey during a two-minute flurry in the fourth quarter that dictated the final minutes
Ozark hit just enough free throws to seal its win.
Harmon’s willingness to step into the spotlight and shine is just the kind of mentality that forced coach the hand of coach Mark Schweitzer at the outset of the season.
“I had no plans to start him this year, I was going to bring him off the bench and go with juniors and seniors,” Schweitzer said. “But he shows up every day and is our leader in terms being competitive and his energy. He pushed his way into the staring lineup, kind of like he closed this game out tonight. Tyler’s the most competitive kid in our gym and refuses to lose.
“I don’t like his decisions all the time,” Schweitzer added. “He makes aggressive decisions that turn into turnovers. But he’s more than earned my respect as a competitor to allow him the opportunity to make those mistakes. He’ll learn from them on the floor and we’re better when he’s on the floor. He makes things happen. He’s a glue guy for us, the straw that stirs the drink like (Yankees great) Reggie Jackson used to say.”
Harmon acknowledges his competitiveness carries over to essentially all he does.
“Basketball is the only sport I’m playing and I’m pouring all my effort into it,” Harmon said. “But if I’m not getting as good of a grade as another kid on the team, I want to beat him. I don’t know (who has the highest GPA on the team), but I do know Jaylen Weston is smart.
“The top is always my goal,” he added. “I come to practice every day to be a competitor. All you can control is your effort and attitude. You have to be competitive to get where you want to go.”
Beating Kickapoo is always a route Ozark (5-2) wants to take. How the Tigers got there for the third time in the teams' last four meeting was all about the fourth quarter. The Chiefs, more specifically Brookshire, were well on their way to making it their night. Brookshire put up 21 points in the first half and 29 through the first three quarters.
“He’s cold,” Harmon said, while anointing Brookshire ‘Iceman’ status. “He’s a great player. I tip my hat to him. He’s a hard player to guard. But competing against him is nice.”
“He’s a flat stud,” Schweitzer added. “He’s hard to guard. I told my coaches we weren’t doing a bad job on him, that he’s hitting shots that are guarded. If we see them again, we’re going to look at the tape and see what we can do better against him. Hopefully, we can handle him better.”
Ozark’s continuing effort to make Brookshire take tough shots was finally rewarded in the fourth quarter. He was scoreless over the first seven minutes of the final period.
“That was a key piece to our win,” Harmon said.
Back-to-back-to-back Ozark possessions that resulted in two Harmon 3-pointers and Flavin turned a 48-all ball game into a 57-50 Tigers lead. The Tigers struggled to find a go-to guy in the second half of last season. They found two of them Friday.
“I don’t think we played particularly well,” Schweitzer said. “But we gutted out a win and had individuals step up and make big plays.”
“I want to thank my teammates. Without them, I wouldn’t have got the open shots,” said Harmon, who finished with 16 points. “I had great screeners and great passers. We’re a hard team to guard.”
OZARK (63) — Cline 1 2-2 5, Brockman 1 0-0 3, Harmon 3 7-9 16, Flavin 4 0-0 10, Whatley 4 1-5 9, Cox 1 0-0 2, Riwa 0 5-9 5, Elliott 4 6-9 14. Totals 18 20-34 64.
KICKAPOO (61) — Brookshire 10 12-12 33, Elmquist 2 0-0 3, Ragan 4 0-0 8, McIntire 1 1-2 3, Bridges 1 8-10 10, McKinnis 1 0-1 2. Totals 19 21-25 61.
Ozark 12 12 19 20 - 63
Kickapoo 14 16 16 15 - 61
3-point goals - Harmon 3, Flavin 2, Cline, Brockman, Brookshire, Elmquist.
