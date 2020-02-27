As her freshman season came to a completion with Billings' 63-25 Class 2 District 11 semifinal loss to Blue Eye on Wednesday, Bella Harter gave senior teammate Bailey Groves an assist.
Harter credits Groves for helping her make the adjustment in one year from junior high ball to full-fledged varsity action. Harter scored 13 points against Blue Eye, matching her season average.
"I had a little bit of nerves this year. But with Bailey, she made it fun for me," Harter said. "All the nerves disappeared whenever I got on the court."
Groves was an all-state volleyball player as a junior and a senior. But Harter only began looking up to her a year ago.
"I didn't know who she was until last year," Harter said. "I noticed she was really good and thought to myself, 'I better start watching her and seeing what she does.'"
Now, Groves is looking forward to watching Harter.
"Bella is going to be a great player," Groves said. "She's an all-around athlete. She's got the height and size. I can't wait to see what she does in the future."
"I think she did a great job this year," coach Randy Towe said of Harter. "Freshmen tend to be intimidated, but not her. She had some big games for us. She's very capable of scoring. She's not going to do anything but get better and better.
"We kept her inside for the most part this year," he added. "But she absolutely can play outside, bring the ball down and the whole bit."
Billings' 52-34 first-round win over Marionville on Saturday was the Lady Wildcats' first post-season win since 2011.
"It had been a long time since we had gotten to the semifinal round of a District," Towe said. "I was very happy with Saturday. It was one of our best games of the year. I was pleased to get to this point."
Blue Eye 63, Billings 25
BILLINGS (25) — Vesci 2 0-0 4, Verch 2 0-0 6, Harter 6 0-0 13, Groves 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 0-0 25.
BLUE EYE (63) — A. Arnold 5 0-0 12, R. Arnold 4 2-2 13, Hobbs 1 0-0 3, Warren 4 0-0 8, Patton 8 0-0 20, Box 3 0-0 6, Fairchild 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 3-4 63.
Billings 6 7 8 4 - 25
Blue Eye 15 21 21 6 - 63
3-point goals - Patton 4, R. Arnold 3, A. Arnold 2, Verch 2, Harter, Hobbs.
