Thomas Rushing drew the ire of several Carl Junction players last week seemingly for continuing to play with passion in the final minutes of Ozark’s 56-20 defeat to the Bulldogs.
“Everyone wants to fight you,” one of Rushing’s teammates said to him as they walked toward the Ozark sideline after a minor scuffle.
Rushing won’t apologize for never letting up and won’t ever allow himself to back off, no matter what the scoreboard might read.
Ozark’s man of many roles, he feels one of his varied duties is to provide a spark to his teammates.
“I never lay down or back down from anyone,” said Rushing, who sees time at wideout, running back, linebacker, kicker and punter. “In the third quarter, you can be down by four scores, but I want to get the ball back and get a score for the offense or special teams. There’s always a shot. You can’t ever lose that energy and be a leader for your team.”
Rushing doesn’t underestimate the importance boosts of energy can provide, as well as how a momentary letdown can be a killer. He noted the momentum shifts that flattened the Tigers at Carl Junction and lifted them in their 14-13 comeback at win Branson in Week Three as prime examples.
“I feel like our whole team is built around energy and the brotherly bond we’ve built in the locker room,” Rushing said. “To trust the system and have all of us working together as one, while having the same energy is very important to us. When we have that, we have games like Nixa and Branson and are able to rally. Nothing is able to take us down.
“That’s the goal, get high energy and bring others with me. I like to get everyone pumped up.”
Ozark never had a letdown in its 20-14 Backyard Brawl win over Nixa, playing with passion on both sides the full 48 minutes.
At times, the Tigers might have exhibited a bit too much passion. Rushing drew a flag for an unsportsmanlike penalty for celebrating a bit too much following a touchdown reception. He showed off a dance move in the end zone while playing "Hotel Room" by Pit Bull in his head.
The penalty pushed Rushing back 15 yards for the ensuing extra-point, making it a boot of 35 yards, instead of 20.
“Coach (Chad Depee) never said anything to me about that,” Rushing said of his dancing. “I think he was OK with it since I made the extra point.”
Rushing may not have many friends on opposite sidelines, but has a confidant in Tigers wide receiver Jake Skaggs.
“Having Thomas on the field with me is amazing,” Skaggs said. “We’ve gotten closer this year and I wish I could come back and play with him next year. I’m competitive in anything I do, I hate to lose and that’s exactly how Thomas is, too. We need guys like that on the field.”
Ozark (3-2) returns home Friday for its Homecoming contest against Republic (2-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.