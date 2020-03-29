Nixa pitcher Isaac Mitchell knows all about the veritable 'Who's Who List' of professional athletes who have been treated by famed surgeon Dr. James Andrews. No less than Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Bo Jackson, Roger Clemens and Jack Nicklaus are among the icons who have been under Andrews' knife.
With Mitchell nursing an elbow injury that had him on the shelf for most of the final seven months of last year, he was eager to be seen by the best orthopedic surgeon he could find.
"Obviously, after seeing the guys Dr. Andrews worked on, I knew the (Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama) was the best place for me," he said.
As it turned out, the fact Mitchell wasn't seen by Andrews turned out to be the best scenario for him.
Andrews referred Mitchell to one of his managing partners, Dr. Jeffrey Dugas. Dugas has been at the forefront of Primary Repair Surgery that has become an alternative to Tommy John Surgery for a UCL (Ulnar Collateral Ligament) injury.
Less than three months after having Primary Repair Surgery performed on his left elbow January 21, Mitchell, an Arkansas commit, could begin throwing as early as the first week of April.
"I was able to start rehab the day after the surgery. For three times a week, I had physical therapy. I had my last therapy session a couple of weeks ago," Mitchell said. "I was supposed to go back to Alabama to see Dr. Dugas. But since I can’t go there (due to coronavirus quarantine efforts), I’m supposed to FaceTime with him on Monday. If I get clearance to throw, I’ll start real slowly with light toss and we'll go from there.
"The ideal recovery time is four to five months. But a lot of time you’re looking at six months," he added. "With everything that is going on right now, it’s kind of a tossup to see what’s going to happen this summer. But I could get back to pitching in games in mid-June or July, so I would have at least a third of the summer to get back to playing. There have been a lot of ups and downs. Knowing I don’t have to wait until next year to be 100 percent again is definitely encouraging."
Even if spring sports get under way, Mitchell will miss out on his junior season for Nixa this year. But he would have been looking at being out much longer if not for the innovation of Primary Repair. With Tommy John, ensuing rest and rehab consists of 12-15 months.
Former Cardinals pitchers Seth Maness and Mitch Harris were the first MLB pitchers to undergo Primary Repair three years ago. Since then, the procedure has become viewed as the new Tommy John.
"Primary Repair is not nearly as invasive as Tommy John," Mitchell said. "With Tommy John, they take out your UCL and put in a new ligament. (With Primary Repair), they had to cut into my arm and put a brace in there and put medical tape around the torn part of the UCL. The brace keeps the UCL from stretching out. Now, it’s more about the other parts of my arm healing.
"For six years, (Dr. Dugas) said he had been seeing kids like me that came in with a small tear and he would hate to have Tommy John surgery performed on them and have them be out 15-16 months," he added. "Dr. Dugas found a way to help kids like me who are the right candidates for Primary Repair."
Less than 5 percent of the UCL in Mitchell's elbow was torn.
While preparing last year for summer ball with Arkansas Prospects Menard, Mitchell never experienced overwhelming pain while throwing. But he had a hunch his arm wasn't right.
"I took a little bit of a break after the school season because I noticed a little bit of something, but didn’t think much of it," Mitchell said. "I kind of went along slowly and was resting it the first few weeks of summer. But I know my body and how I feel when I’m 100 percent. I had a feeling something was up. I didn’t know what it was. You think you can suck it up and go back to work. But I had a bad feeling.
"I didn’t have the normal symptoms when you think of a torn UCL," he added. "Guys will say they make one throw and feel a pop in their arm and it hurts really bad. They know right away they tore it. I never had that one incident. It was something that just gradually built up."
Initially, an MRI showed only a strain of Mitchell's UCL. He had a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection in which blood from other parts of his body was put it in the infected area of his UCL to help the ligament heal.
"Six weeks after that I was throwing," Mitchell said. "My velocity dropped a bit. But I was still able to throw strikes with my off-speed stuff. I knew my arm wasn't strong as it was and something was wrong."
That led Mitchell to Andrews and eventually to Dugas. The left-handed throwing Mitchell is confident his comeback trail will culminate in further success. He's one of the premier prep prospects in southwest Missouri, having been a unanimous All-COC First-Team selection last year. He twice led Nixa to wins over Kickapoo and helped the Eagles claim the COC championship.
With an eye on his career at Arkansas and/or a professional career, Mitchell has been mindful to follow doctor's orders and vows to remain patient.
"I’m fortunate with the way things went and the way they are going. I’m not rushing myself back. I want to let my body heal fully and feel like I can play the best I can," he said. "Knowing there is a greater goal for me beyond high school, I know I’ve got to get myself healthy for my future. That means not rushing this and not trying to take any shortcuts."
Mitchell said motivation hasn't been a problem during his rehab. In fact, he's as motivated as he's ever been.
"I know where I want to be in baseball and if you’re going to reach your goals, you have to be self-motivated," he said. "You can’t rely on anyone else to get things done. I haven’t been in a game for about 10 months now. I’m hungry to play again. There’s definitely a fire lit under me to get back to doing what I love to do with extra motivation to show what I’m made of."
