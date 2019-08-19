Quarterback Chance Strickler was able to make sense of the many nuances of Ozark’s triple-option offense last season, even without being able to rely on all of his senses.
Strickler’s hearing regressed over the course of the season to the point in which he couldn’t hear anything out of his left ear. A couple months later, nearly halfway through wrestling season, doctors discovered a tumor in his left ear.
An ensuing surgery removed the tumor and his hearing has improved ever since.
“I had pain in my ear and my head throughout the football season. But I had to play through it,” Strickler said. “Once, they found the tumor, we knew I was going to miss the second half of the wrestling season. But the doctor said if I would have let it keep going, I probably would have never been able to hear out of that ear again. So, we had to get the surgery done.
“I’ll have another surgery this spring to fix my hearing completely in my left ear,” he added.
Free of the headaches and ear aches he endured a year ago, Strickler’s second go-around as Ozark’s starting signal-caller should be much smoother. In addition to being pain-free, all indications are he’s improved in all facets.
Strickler passed for 618 yards and three touchdowns, while running the ball 120 times for 183 yards last season. The Tigers finished 1-9 and totaled a modest 66 points while shut out three times.
All the while, though, Strickler gained immeasurable experience that he hopes will pay dividends as a senior.
“It makes a big difference,” he said of having experience on his side. “You know the speed of everything. It helps you be able to go fast and not think of every little detail. You can just flow with the play. Now that I know how everything is, I feel prepared.”
The off-season was good for Strickler.
“He never stopped training,” coach Chad Depee said. “We’ve been very pleased how he’s come in. He put a lot of work in since a year ago.”
“He worked his tail off in the off-season,” wide receiver Jake Skaggs added. “He’s gotten bigger, stronger and faster.”
With Strickler averaging a team-high 12 carries a game last year, his running is obviously a key in Ozark’s offense. After averaging just 1.5 yards a run, he’s confident his running skills have improved.
“I’ve been doing a lot of stuff to work on my speed and agility,” Strickler said. “I feel I’ve gotten better.”
He added he’s much more aware of the instincts and explosiveness a runner must have Stricker vows not to be indecisive or hesitant while carrying the ball.
“You have to run with everything you have, there’s no holding back,” he said. “If you see a little hole, you’ve got to take it because you may not find anything later.”
Likewise, Strickler is optimistic Ozark’s passing game will be more productive. Skaggs is back after catching 17 passes for 265 yards a year ago.
“I think our offense will be a lot more explosive,” Strickler said. “We have deep threats that I think will help us bust out some big plays.”
Strickler’s best asset, as was the case a year ago, will likely be his smarts. The son of Tigers assistant coach Jeff Strickler, he has had a good grasp of Ozark’s offense all along.
“For me, if I know everything in and out, I don’t have to worry about anything on the field,” Chance said. “I can just play.”
He can play knowing his teammates and coach have confidence in him.
“He’s a high academic guy and knows the offenses and defenses in and out,” Skaggs said. “It’s good to have a guy like that at quarterback.”
“He’s poised in the huddle managing the offense,” Depee said. “He’s what you would expect a senior returning guy to be. It’s obviously extremely important for us to have that guy who has those skills and can be a coach on the field.
“Quarterback is not an easy position in any offensive scheme,” he added. “In our offense, we’ve got to depend upon Chance to make us right and control one or two defenders with his brains and athleticism.”
