Spokane forward Grant Stewart could have the chance to play against Ozark at the Blue & Gild Tournament next week, if the Owls can get past Strafford and the Tigers beat West Plains in first-round action.
It would be an interesting matchup since Spokane and Ozark haven’t played in recent years. For Stewart in particular, it would be an intriguing game since he easily could have been a Tiger. His mother, Angie, is a long-time high school world history teacher at Ozark.
Grant has occasionally thought of what life would have been like for him if he followed his mother to Ozark. He receives confirmation four times a year that he made the right decision by going to Spokane. Stewart is a four-sport letterwinner for the Owls, running cross country in the fall, playing basketball in the winter and squeezing baseball and golf into the spring.
“With Spokane being a small school, I can do all the sports I want to play,” Stewart said. “At Ozark, I think I’d be limited to one or two sports. Here, I’m a four-sport athlete. At Ozark, it wouldn’t be the same.”
On the hardwood this season, Stewart is averaging 6.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 steals a game, while shooting 53 percent from the field. He has a team-high 12 offensive boards and the Owls are off to a 7-1 start.
“We’re lucky to have him and love having him,” Spokane coach Kyle Johnson said. “He’s found a home here.”
Stewart's home lies within the Spokane school district’s boundaries in Saddlebrooke by the narrowest of margins. That has been the case even while he and his family have moved several times since he was in middle school. His family owns a construction business and they live in a house while completing all construction and until the house is sold.
“We build houses and try to turn a profit on them by selling them,” Grant said. ‘We’ve built three houses in Saddlebrooke. We live in them and sell them.
“Sometimes, you’re kind of hesitant to put decorations in your room because you know you’re going to take them right back down,” he added. “I guess I’ve gotten used to moving. It’s been about every other year. It’s definitely back-breaking work. But we’ve got a good system going.”
The Stewarts have had to be mindful which part of Saddlebrooke they construct homes. The majority of Saddlebrooke is in Stone County and the Spokane school district, the other half is in Taney County and the Branson school district.
“We stay on the same side, it’s called Sunset Drive, on the Chestnut Ridge side of (Saddlebroke),” Stewart said. “That’s the side that goes to Spokane.”
Spokane will conclude its pre-Christmas schedule by hosting Bradleyville on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.