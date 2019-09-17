Ozark's boys cross country team recorded the program's best finish at a meet in 15 years while placing runner-up at the Lebanon Invitational on Monday.
The Tigers hadn't finished as high as second at a meet since 2004. The plaque they won Monday was only the second piece of hardware the program has earned over the past 21 years.
Meet champ Lebanon edged Ozark by six points.
Due to the heat, the race was reduced from 3.1 miles to 2 miles.
Individually, the Tigers' Gabe Bauer was fourth in 11:39, Camon Lairmoe eighth (11:59), Dylan Fritz 12th (12:01), Colton Ballard 19th (12:23), Shawn Henry 24th (12:33) and Garrett Ellis 26th (12:42).
Ozark's girls were also second. The Lady Tigers totaled 61 points, while Waynesville had 60 and Rolla 62.
Ellie Kitchin took second place in 13:18, while Kopelyn Delong ended fifth (13:44), Katie Pholmann 14th (15:07), Zeffie Kent 18th (15:32), Laikin Schulte 22nd (15:38), Adriana Wakeman 23rd (15:38) and Madison Roland 24th (15:39).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.