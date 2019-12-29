SPRINGFIELD — The one area of her game Anna Hitt didn’t show off in her breakthrough sophomore season a year ago was the ability take a hit. She drew zero charges all season.
Already this season, she has drawn two charges.
“I guess I’m getting better at it,” she said.
Hitt’s drawn charge Saturday loomed ever so large in Ozark’s 48-44 White Division semifinal triumph over Republic at the Pink & White Lady Classic.
With 1:59 to play and the Lady Tigers up 46-42, a Republic player stormed into paint and barreled over Hitt.
“I never draw charges. But I was like, ‘Here she comes, I just have to sit here and take it.’” Hitt said. “I didn’t have much time and told myself, ‘OK, I’ll take it.’ It all worked out.”
Hitt had been whistled for her fourth foul less than a minute earlier and briefly sat on Ozark’s bench, before being re-inserted just in time for her drawn charge.
“She was a little frustrated, so I took her out,” coach David Brewer said. “I wanted to calm her down and let her understand she has four fouls and we’re still up, so ‘Don’t lose your mind.’”
Ozark never lost the lead in the late going, despite going four minutes without a bucket and being outscored 9-0 in the fourth quarter. Republic rallied from a 44-33 deficit.
Given the personnel on the floor, it actually surprised Brewer that Ozark was able to pull away to a double-digit lead.
“I made a comment to our coaches in the middle of the game, when they took a one-point lead, that we are both so similar that I don’t know how anybody is going to get away from the other,” Brewer said. “We defend the same and have the same offensive movement. We are mirror images of each other.”
A difference-maker was Ozark center Katie Mayes. She triggered Ozark’ early uprising with 14 points.
Ozark made its lead stand up, thanks in part to being able to hold onto the ball from the 1:59 mark of the fourth quarter to the :48 juncture.
“Both teams looked a little tired there. Our kids were not moving as well as we wanted them to,” Brewer said about his decision to work the clock. “But we did a good job taking care of the basketball. To shorten the game like that was huge. It certainly made it easier for us to finish them off.”
Hitt finished off Republic with a pair of free throws in the final seconds to cap her 11-point night. She worked over the summer on shooting with a higher arch and the result was hitting nothing but the net with the game on the line Saturday.
“I was getting to the line a lot last year, but wasn’t executing on free throws. I knew that was something I had to work on. I’ve got to be able to knock those down,” Hitt said. “I don’t really mean to get them that high, I just shoot it. Everyone tells me, ‘Your shot is so high.’ I shoot and hope.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.