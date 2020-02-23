TJ Sorgenfrei feels he’s shooting better than ever and that’s been good enough to rise to the top of Nixa’s shooting shooting chart.
The backup junior guard has been instant offense in recent weeks. He’s raised his 3-point percentage to a team-high .444 by making 20-of-45 attempts beyond the arc through the Eagles' first 23 games.
“My shot has been feeling really good,” Sorgenfrei said. “It’s probably the best I’ve shot all year.”
Sorgenfrei is earning playing time from coach Jay Osborne and the respect of his teammates.
“TJ has been giving us great minutes,” Osborne said. “He’s working hard on defense, taking care of the basketball and knocking down some shots. He’s a good shooter.”
“TJ is coming alive right when we need him. It’s pretty clutch,” said guard Josh Mason, who leads Nixa with a 14.1 scoring average. “A lot of times, I will drive and a defender will collapse on me and I will kick it out him. When he’s open, there’s a pretty good chance it’s going in.”
Sorgenfrei credits his father, Jason, for his shooting mechanics.
“My Dad brought me up with the fundamentals of shooting,” TJ said. “He’s watched a lot of videos on basketball and shooting because he knew I was interested in it. Now, he knows a lot about (basketball). He coached me until I was in the fourth grade.”
In addition to Sorgenfrei, the Eagles' 3-point leaders include Kaleb Wofford at 39.4 percent (52-of-132) and Mason also at 39.4 percent (50-of-127). As a team, Nixa is shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point land (146-of-388).
“We’ve got really good shooters. When we have good shot selection, we’re really good,” Osborne said. “But when we don’t have good shot selection, we’re pretty average. It’s all about shot selection.”
Sorgenfrei likes how the Eagles are playing, with Districts looming next week.
“Our energy is helpful to my game and everybody’s game,” he said. “We're having a lot of fun.”
Nixa has received the No. 2 seed for Class 5 District 11, to be played at Parkview. The Eagles (19-6) will play the host Vikings (14-8) in the first round.
Kickapoo (14-8) is the No. 1 seed.
On the girls side, Nixa (11-12) is the No. 2 seed behind No. 1 Kickapoo (14-10). The Lady Eagles will play Central (13-11) in the first round.
