Based on what she’s been told by her parents, Sparta’s Laney Humble is quick to say she doesn’t think she inherited her basketball talents from her mom or dad.
“My Mom was terrible at basketball. She went to Carthage,” Humble said. “My Dad played all four years at Sparta.”
Laney’s father wasn’t near the scorer Laney is, but has become quite the rebounder and passer, while retrieving her shots and getting the ball back to her time after time after time. The Humbles have a key to the high school and have made countless trips to the gym over the years to help hone her game.
“We go to the gym and practice for about an hour and a half to two hours,” Laney said.
The repeated reps have helped turn Humble into nothing short of a freshman sensation. She has burst upon the scene in a big way this season. Plenty of hype preceded her arrival and she has actually exceeded expectations.
Humble has led the Lady Trojans to an 18-8 record entering this weekend’s Class 2 District 10 opener versus Seymour at Cabool. Along the way, she has set a single-season school record with 72 3-pointers and surpassed 500 points during a career-high 35-point outing at Spokane earlier this week. She put away the Lady Owls by burying nine 3-pointers, including seven in the first half alone.
She didn’t see all of this coming.
“Not even close,” Humble said when asked if she would have thought before the season she would already be halfway to 1,000 points at this stage of her career. “I came out this season wanting to be a leader and work well with the seniors and everybody else. We’ve all come together. It’s been a heck of a year and a lot of fun.”
Sparta coach Josh Loveland had high expectations for Humble in the pre-season, but didn’t think she would have been able to handle so well all the responsibilities she’s taken on. She’s the Lady Trojans’ go-to girl, point guard and top defender.
“She’s actually been better than I thought,” Loveland said. “I don’t want to take anything away from her because she’s a great player. But over the summer, I felt at times she tried to do too much with the ball in her hands. Also, she struggled with the strength of other players, although she has done a great job since then working out and getting stronger.
“I wouldn’t have guessed she would have as good a year as she’s having,” he added. “She’s put up big numbers every night. She’s also guarding the other team’s best player every night. That takes a toll on you. But she’s still able to hit shots. It’s pretty incredible for a freshman what she does on both ends of the floor for us.”
One reason Humble is advanced at a young age is she challenges herself in the off-season. She plays some summer ball with her Sparta teammates, but suits up most often for a travel team, Team KC Hoops, out of Kansas City.
Humble plays alongside Pembroke Hill guard Cat Goodwin, who is another immediate-impact freshman putting up big numbers.
“It’s a good opportunity,” Humble said of playing with and against elite players. “We drive to Kansas City once a week for practice, sometimes twice a week, if we have a big tournament.”
Loveland strives for cohesion as much as any coach. But he hasn’t had a problem with Humble or any of the Lady Trojans exploring opportunities elsewhere in the off-season.
“For a long time, these freshmen and sophomores played together in the summer time. It hasn’t been until the last year or two that they started going to other teams,” Loveland said. “You always want your kids to play together as much as they can. But I actually think it’s been good for all of them to get a little separation and play with other players.
“But man, when they get together like they did (in their 83-67 win over Spokane), it’s fun to watch.”
Humble values her teammates’ selfless approach, noting they have told her they want to win and if that means Humble having the ball in her hands, they are all for it
“They tell me, ‘I’m going to give you the ball,’” she said.
Humble’s sudden rise will surely earn her post-season honors. She’s very likely to join Spokane’s Paige Tate on the All-SWCL First Team. If not for Blue Eye’s Kohnnar Patton, Humble would be a strong candidate for the league’s MVP award.
Humble’s numbers compare favorably to the stats Patton put up when she was voted to the All-SWCL First Team as a freshman three years ago. There aren’t many freshmen in the SWCL’s history who have made as big a splash as Humble.
That short list includes Blue Eye’s Tag Morris, Billings’ Sara Bos and Sparta’s Cailyn Long, who all went on to score more than 2,000 points. Long was a second-team all-state selection and the SWCL MVP as a freshman when she, too, surpassed 500 points.
“Obviously, there have been a lot of good players in the conference,” Loveland said. “Of course I’m a little biased because she’s one of mine. But I feel like Laney may be one of the best freshmen I’ve ever seen play in our conference.”
