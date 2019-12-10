A mere three games into her Sparta career, Laney Humble has displayed a penchant for getting into foul trouble. But the freshman phenom has still been able to thrive while steering clear of a fateful fifth foul.
Humble had four fouls at Hollister on Monday, but also had 21 points in the Lady Trojans’ 37-30 victory.
Humble picked up two fouls in the first three minutes, sending her to Sparta’s bench for the remainder of the first quarter. She returned at the start of the second quarter a bit more aware of the officiating and put up 14 points before halftime.
“I knew when I picked up my second foul, I had to switch (off Hollister guard Kendrick Bailey) and give her to Shelby,” Humble said. “Coach (Josh Loveland) told me to be smart. I know not to be stupid.”
“So far, Laney has been able to get the job done, even with fouls,” Loveland said. “She’s pretty smart. She knows when to back off a little bit and when she can push her luck. A lot of times you’re going to get three fouls as hard as all my kids play. But if you limit the dumb fouls, you can stay in games.
“Laney does a lot for us. We’re not the same team offensively when she’s not in,” he added. “She handles the ball and gets us organized. So, I put a lot of trust in her to play in foul trouble.”
Humble was also aware Bailey was in even worse foul trouble than she was. Bailey, who topped Hollister with a dozen points, had three first-half fouls. She drew her fourth foul midway through the third quarter and fouled out with two-plus minutes remaining.
“I knew that if they were going to keep fouling, to take it at their best player,” Humble said. “I was lucky I was making my free throws.”
Humble was 10-of-11 at the foul line. Sparta needed the freebies while struggling mightily shooting from all over the court. The Lady Trojans had no 3-pointers in the first half, before finally hitting a trio of treys in the second half en route to closing the contest with a 10-3 run.
“We anticipated Hollister was going to play zone, and they came out playing man-to-man,” Loveland said. “They’re so physical that they made it rough for us. They made us earn every bucket. We got some open looks. But we couldn’t find the bottom of the net.”
Humble, Shelby McMurry and Brynn Holt each hit a 3-pointer in the second half. Holt’s 3-pointer gave the Lady Trojans a 32-27 lead.
“That gave us a boost,” Humble said. “After Brynn made that, I think we got into a rhythm. I knew the 3s would come and eventually one did.”
“Brynn struggled a little tonight, but had 14 points the other night against Hartville,” Loveland said. “We were hoping she would carry that over. Good shooters always think the next one is going in. Bang, she put us ahead.”
Loveland hopes there aren’t many nights such as Monday in which Humble accounts for more than half of Sparta’s points. No other Lady Trojan had more than six points.
“Right now, everybody is throwing their best defender at Shelby because she’s our returning leading scorer,” Loveland said. “We need Shelby and Alyssa (Diers) to get baskets because teams are eventually going to catch on (to Humble) and the pressure is going to mount up. That’s what has got to happen for us to get to the level of play we are capable of.”
This was the first of eight road games for Sparta (2-1). The Lady Trojans will also visit Chadwick, Purdy, Ash Grove and Clever, as well as travel to SWCL foes Blue Eye, Galena and Spokane.
“We don’t have any easy nights,” Loveland said. “That showed tonight.”
SPARTA (37) — Humble 5 10-11 21, Diers 1 0-2 2, McMurry 2 1-4 6, Wilks 0 1-2 1, Holt 1 0-0 3, Brown 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 12-19 37.
HOLLISTER (30) — Freinciskovich 3 1-2 8, Bailey 4 2-4 12, Claudia 0 1-2 1, J. Pyatt 1 0-0 3, M. Pyatt 3 0-1 6. Totals 11 4-9 30.
Sparta 9 11 7 10 - 37
Hollister 7 10 7 6 - 30
3-point goals - Bailey 2, Humble, McMurry, Holt, Freinciskoch, J. Pyatt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.