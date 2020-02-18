As well as Laney Humble and her Sparta teammates shot the ball Monday at Spokane, their passing was just as good, if not better.
The Lady Trojans set themselves up for success and rolled to an 83-67 triumph over the Lady Owls in a matchup that decided second place in the SWCL.
Sparta (17-8 overall and 6-1 in the SWCL) put up 50 points in the first half alone. Humble established season-highs with nine 3-pointers and 35 points while reaching 500 points for her freshman season.
“Our passing was really good,” coach Josh Loveland said. “We got in a hurry and took quick shots at times. But when we moved the basketball and got good in-and-out (passes) and got 3s with our shoulders square, we hit a lot of them. The ball moved well, we got open looks and we knocked down shots.”
“Our passing was the best of the season,” Humble added. ”If we play like we did tonight and everyone plays with passion, I think we have a really good shot at a District title. I’m excited for Districts and want a District tile. I want one really bad."
In preparation for possible tight post-season contests in which every possession matters, Sparta extended its possessions at the end of each of the first three quarters for a shot before the buzzer.
“It’s something we’ve tried to do all year. But being young and my kids are so high gear, it’s hard to slow them down,” Loveland said. “It’s something we’ve been working on as the games go along. You never know what night you’re going to have a close game and you’re going to need a long possession and finish with a basket. We’ve been getting better at it. I thought we executed every time with it tonight.”
Humble needed 22 points going into the game to reach 500. She got there in the first half by scoring 23. She swished a 3-pointer just before the second-quarter buzzer.
She had seven treys in the first half alone to break out of a shooting slump.
“I’ve been in the gym a lot because my last games I haven’t been hitting the 3 at all,” Humble said. “I worked on the 3 quite bit. Tonight, I said, ‘I’m going to come out and go.’”
Loveland also praised Humble’s passing.
“Every time she was open tonight she knocked it down. She also got everyone else involved. (Alyssa) Diers fed off of her and hit some big ones.”
Diers poured in 18 points.
Both sides played with exceptional passion and fans were loud from the start, making for an atmosphere usually reserved only for games between arch-rivals.
“I didn’t know it was a rivalry,” Humble said. “Loveland told us, ‘Spokane is the game I want to win by 30.’”
Spokane (14-9 and 5-2) couldn’t get defensive stops when it needed. Sparta looked to be on its way to 90 points, before not scoring over the final 3:20.
“You give up 83 points, you’re not going to win very often,” Lady Owls coach Garet Nunan said. “They shot the 3 tremendously and got behind our defense at times for transition layups. We gave up too many points.”
Spokane received 21 points from Paige Tate, 14 from Josie Jordan and 12 from Raylen Wallace. The 14 points is a season-high for Jordan.
“She stepped up and gave us an opportunity to cut it close a few time,” Nunan said.
The Lady Owls were in catch-up mode after Mikayla McClure and Wallace got into foul trouble and touches for Tate early on were few.
“Our two main ball-handlers got in foul trouble and we had to pull Paige out to handle the ball a little bit,” Nunan said. “With the pressure Sparta was putting on the ball, as well as the pressure they were putting on the post, it got difficult for us to get her good looks down low.”
Looking ahead to Districts, Spokane meets Galena on Saturday in Class 2 District 11 at Point Lookout, while Sparta plays Seymour in Class 2 District 10 at Cabool.
“We’re excited about where we’re at and how we’ve been competing,” Loveland said. “If we shoot the ball like tonight, teams are going to have to watch out for us. Give us another shot at Hartville, more than likely. But Mansfield is going to be tough, too."
SPARTA (83) — Humble 13 0-3 35, Diers 5 5-8 18, Case 1 0-0 2, McMurry 2 3-4 7, Wilks 3 1-2 8, Holt 3 0-2 7, Brown 2 2-2 6. Totals 29 11-21 83.
SPOKANE (67) — Czachowski 1 0-1 2, McClure 2 0-0 5, Wallace 3 3-4 12, Jordan 5 2-2 14, Bonzer 2 4-6 9, Bell 0 2-4 2, Tate 6 10-17 23. Totals 19 21-34 67.
Sparta 25 24 19 14 - 83
Spokane 17 17 17 16 - 67
3-point goals - Humble 9, Diers 3, Wallace 3, Jordan 2, Holt, Wilks, McClure, Tate, Bonzer.
