If they receive the opportunity to compete this summer, Spokane's Maggie Czachowski and Lexi Hunsaker will be aiming for school records.
Czachowski, a sophomore, established herself in the 300 hurdles last season. She was fourth at Sectionals with a time of 51.18 and runner-up at Districts with a 51.63.
She relates the 300 hurdles offers her the ultimate challenge and delivers complete fulfillment.
"When I get to my spot and get ready to run, I’m thinking, ‘Why in the world am I doing this, I hate this. Why am I killing myself?’" Czachowski said. "But by the time you cross the line at the finish and you’re adrenaline is flowing, you’re thinking, ‘Can I go back? I want to re-do it.’ It’s a love-hate relationship. I love and hate hurdles at the same time.
"I don’t think I would have ever tried them," she added. "But coach (Jeff Mitchem) told me he thought I could go to State in the hurdles."
Czachowski's personal record in the 300 hurdles is 50.05.
"I’m hoping to get in the 40s, maybe like a 45. That’s kind of far, but we’re going to get there," she said.
Likewise, Hunsaker is hopeful of being part of a record-breaking effort in the 4 x 200 relay. The Lady Owls were second in the 4 x 100 relay at Districts last year with a time of 55.80 and fifth at Sectionals with a 54.62.
"Me and the girls are going to try to break our school record in the 4 x 100 relay," Hunsaker said.
Hunsaker, a senior, made it to State last year in the 200 by placing third at Sectionals with a 27.04. She competing in three relays.
"I prefer relays. When I'm running and the see person (waiting for the baton), I’m thinking, ‘I’m almost done," she said. "I like the teamwork in relays and running with my friends."
