More than 120 people stood on the sidewalk outside the Christian County Justice Center in Ozark Friday night.
They sang songs, they prayed, they carried signs and they listened as speakers shared their thoughts on reforming the laws governing immigration in the United States. A group called Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri selected Ozark for the “Lights for Liberty” protest.
“The Christian County Jail contracts with ICE to function as the immigration detention entry point for southwest Missouri,” protest organizer Susan Schmalzbauer said. “We gather to lament the inhumane treatment of our neighbors as a result of the broken immigration system and its cruel detainment policies and facilities.”
Faith Voices of Southwest Missouri is a grassroots faith-based organization formed, “to improve the quality of life in the Springfield area and throughout Missouri.”
Lights for Liberty is a collection of gatherings held on July 12, to “protest the inhumane conditions faced by migrants.” The group claimed to be organizing about 780 different gatherings on Friday, including the one in Ozark.
Dr. Judith Gonzalez, a clinical psychologist on the staff at Hand In Hand Multicultural Center in Springfield, spoke about being an immigrant from Mexico who wants to see changes to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) policies and procedures.
“My position is not political, but it seems it is impossible in today’s way—I believe that we need immigration reform, yes, I believe it. I know we can do better, much better about immigrants like me, yes, I believe it,” Gonzalez said.
Gonzalez said her stance toward immigration reform is not political, but an issue of wanting due process for migrants seeking refuge in the United States.
“I’m not a politician. I am an immigrant, Christian woman who calls Springfield, Missouri her hometown, whose family, friends and dreams are here in this land,” Gonzalez said. “I am a Christian woman who is calling others, others like me to stand up for God’s compassion in all the world.”
Father Francisco Javier Reyes of Catholic Campus Ministry closed the gathering on the square by praying in both English and Spanish.
“We are one human family coming together here today because we can no longer stand to see the pain of our brothers and sisters who cross the border with their kids on their backs. We can no longer stand to see kids in cages,” Reyes said.
The protest proceeded without interruption. Volunteers in bright yellow vests kept protestors on the sidewalk in front of the Justice Center from wandering onto Elm Street. There was no visible law enforcement presence at the event, which lasted about 90 minutes.
