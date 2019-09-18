Dillon Holesapple ignited an Ozark celebration with a game-winning goal Tuesday, but wasn’t part of the Tigers’ celebration.
As his Ozark teammates rushed to meet their student section classmates for an on-field party filled with high-fives and hugs, Holesapple was on the opposite sideline paying respect to Nixa goalkeeper Nick Reid.
The Tigers edged the Eagles 3-2 in a memorable penalty-kick shootout on a walk-off goal by Holesapple. But he never raised his hands in victory, only his right hand to give Reid a friendly pat on his back and head, while offering congrats on an instant-classic performance put forth by both sides.
“We’ve played club ball together. He’s a great ‘keeper and a buddy of mine,” Holesapple said, while adding he and Reid are joined by multiple Ozark and Nixa players on Sporting Springfield. “I felt it was only right to stop him and give him congrats on what he did tonight. He was insane in that penalty shootout. Unfortunately for him, it wasn’t enough.
“I love celebrating with my teammates and that was a great moment,” Holesapple added. “But at the end of the day I wanted to give props where it was due.”
Nixa fought Ozark to the brink, rallying from a 2-1 deficit in regulation, thanks to a goal by Cooper Hines with eight-plus minutes remaining.
The roles were reversed once the teams went to a PK shootout. The Eagles quickly went up 2-0, as Reid deflected two Ozark shots. For Reid and his Nixa ‘mates, it was their third PK shootout in as many weeks.
“To be honest, I lost a lot of confidence when we were down 0-2,” said Ozark ‘keeper Mark Shtevnin, who was in his first career PK shootout. “But my teammates were supporting me.”
“I have never in my 29 years (of coaching) been on that side of 0-2 and come back to win. It’s never happened to me,” Ozark coach Tom Davidson said. “I was standing there thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, every time we’ve been down 2-0, we’ve gone on to lose.’”
Davidson also was fretting he could have another senior class go their entire high school careers without beating Nixa. The Tigers had lost 12 straight to the Eagles dating back to a 3-2 Ozark win in 2009.
“This group of seniors, I wanted it so bad for them, to break this streak,” Davidson said. “We always play terrible on ‘Nixa Night’ and are always on the short end of the stick it seems like. In the last 10 years up until last year, I always thought (Nixa) was better than us man for man. But last year I thought we were so much better than them and they just pounded us.”
Eagles coach Evan Palmer is playing several freshmen regularly and was thankful for the experience his players gained.
“I am extremely proud of my guys, they fought until the end,” Palmer said. “To keep Ozark scoreless for the last 80 minutes of the game was impressive. This isn't the result we wanted, but is a good learning experience.”
There’s a better than average chance the match was for the COC championship. The teams shared the title last year. Ozark is 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the COC, while Nixa is 4-3 and 2-1.
Senior forward Troy Davidson finally put Ozark on the right track in the PK shootout with a goal.
“We had to take it step by step and it was going to start with me.,” Davidson said. “I knew where I was going to go with it and wanted to be as confident as possible and bury it.”
Shtevnin followed with a save and Nixa had an errant shot.
“I knew I had to go right because I had been going left all the time,” Shtevnin said of his save. “They probably thought I was always going left. I dove early and got the ball easily right into my hands.
Shtevnin couldn’t help but recall the performance of his predecessor, Sean Smith, during Ozark’s 1-0 win over Kickapoo for the Class 4 District 10 championship last year.
“Sean was awesome for us when he had a penalty-kick save against Kickapoo,” Shtevnin said. “He inspired me. During the PK, I was thinking, ‘I want to be just like Sean.’”
Shtevnin’s save set up Ozark’s TK Stine to send the match to sudden-victory. Stine, who opened the night’s scoring, drilled a shot past a diving Reid.
The sixth and what proved to be the final shots of PK shootout saw Nixa miss and Holesapple score.
Holesapploe was relieved to go to the PK shootout after 100 minutes of play. After the second overtime, he went to the Ozark bench and spit out as much fluids in his mouth as he could.
“I had mucus in the back of my throat,” he said. ”My allergies are terrible. It’s hard for me to breathe on these humid nights. But it’s all worth it in the end. I got a break on the side during the shootout and got mentally prepared. I knew I had to step up for my team. I feel great to be able to put it away.”
