The dramatic change in Adam White’s fortunes on the mound have much to do with his changeup.
White has emerged as one of the Show-Me Collegiate League’s most dominant pitchers, thanks largely due to increased movement on his changeup. The Midwest Nationals left-hander and Ozark grad has compiled a 1-1 W-L record to go along with 0.51 ERA through five appearances covering 16.1 innings. He has 18 strikeouts and five walks. Opponents are hitting .145 against him.
“I’ve developed my changeup,” White said after a relief appearance Sunday in the Nationals’ 6-4 loss to the Queen City Crush. “It’s not new, but is moving more than it had been. The past couple of games, it has been (my out pitch). Normally, it’s my slider. But the changeup has been working really well. Being able to have that third pitch has helped me keep guys off balance.”
White doesn’t dismiss the notion his changeup may be more effective in 90 degree temperatures, with the warmer air helping him get more spin on the ball.
“When it’s 30 and below freezing, it’s hard to get a feel the ball sometimes,” he said.
Of course, White can often times find himself pitching in freezing conditions during late winter and early spring of the college season. He’s now a veteran of three seasons at Southwest Baptist. As a junior this year, White was 0-3 with a 7.51 ERA during 24 appearances spread over 38.1 innings. He had 30 strikeouts and 13 walks.
This is White’s second go-around in the Show-Me League. After taking last summer off, he’s donning his Nationals uniform one last time in preparation for his finale with the Bearcats.
“I’m tying to work on a few things this summer, and hopefully get it all figured out so I can be sharp and do well for my senior year,” White said. “I would assume I’ll be (in relief). I’m open to wherever they want to put me. My sophomore year, I made two starts. I prefer coming out of the ‘pen. It’s a little different mindset. Starting, you get a lot longer to get mentally prepared. In relief, you have to get loose and be ready to go.
“I’ve put in three fun years at SBU,” he added. “With one year left, I’ll give it my best and enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.