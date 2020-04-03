Little wonder Ace Akers assumed a perch on the pitcher's mound long before he picked up a plus-fast ball. The Nixa senior southpaw has been in his element positioned front and center from the first time he saw a lens pointed in his direction.
"Since a young age, I’ve liked being in front of a camera," he said.
That admission won't surprise any of his more than 339,000 followers who have combined for 3.6 million likes on his @aceakers TikTok account. Surely, there aren't many teens in southwest Missouri who have a larger following of any sort than the happy-go-lucky, eager-to-please Akers.
In some circles, Akers is known as the reigning COC Pitcher Of The Year who helped Nixa capture an outright COC championship a year ago. But in many more circles, he's known as a social media darling.
His videos attract 25,000 views minimum and a dozen or so have drawn more than 100,000 views. No doubt, he's helped bring a much-welcomed smile to his followers while they have been confined to their homes the past few weeks during the coronavirus outbreak.
Akers enjoys performing in the videos as much as his audience likes seeing what he will come up with next.
"I'm having fun with it," Akers said. "I like putting a smile on people’s faces and giving people a message by having a fun time. I like making videos that make someone's day."
That falls in line with TikTok's 'Make Your Day' motto and its proclaimed mission to inspire creativity and bring joy. For those us still stuck in the Facebook realm, TikTok debuted in the U.S. in 2018 and has become a wildly popular social subculture for Gen Zers. All TikTok posts are videos 15 seconds in length.
For Akers, it's been an ideal outlet.
"I've always had a passion for social media and doing videos," he said. "I used to make a lot of YouTube videos. Social medial has grown over the years and I picked up (TikTok). I love doing the videos with my friends."
Akers' cohorts regularly are classmates Christian Ramey, Aaron Gardner and Sal Scalise. The latter joins Akers on Nixa's baseball team and patrols left field while providing a potent left-handed bat for Nixa. The foursome do their best to make their videos stand out with fancy dance moves and imaginative editing.
"We do a lot of transitions and fun effects that not a lot of people do," Akers said. "People do transition selfies. People have tried to do transitions (for videos) and have told us it’s a lot tougher than they thought."
Akers' all-time favorite videos are also two of his audience's favorites.
"Sal and I did a video in which we were fake-punching each other to a song and it got 800,000 views," Akers said. "(Ramey and I) did a video at a football game in which we lip-synched a song and it went viral. It had 1.6 million views the next day."
Akers' teammates have taken note of the high percentage of his followers who are female girls and kid with him that he's reached the level of teen heart throb.
"Ace is very popular with the young, female crowd," Eagles shortstop Evann Long said perhaps with a bit of envy.
"There are a wide variety of people," Akers said of his TikTok followers. "But yeah, there are a lot of young, female girls. I’ve had people at other schools recognize me (from TikTok), which is pretty sweet. I’ve met a lot of people through social media. That's another thing I like about it."
Akers is considering a major at Missouri State that is related to social media. Or, he doesn't rule out following the same path as Ramey, who is pursuing his dream as an actor and already has a gig in the Silver Dollar Saloon Show at Silver Dollar City.
"It's something I could do after baseball. It’s a good section option," Akers said of performing arts. "I have a passion for social media. Later in my life, it's something I might want to do for a career."
