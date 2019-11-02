Lexie Gregory met her match in the aftermath of Nixa’s Class 4 District 10 celebration this week.
Gregory, the Lady Eagles’ always-on-the-go libero, lived and died on every point of every set during NIxa’s District semifinal and final matches. Her emotions couldn’t have been more outward for all on hand to see.
Ditto for her Dad, Todd,. He led the cheers from the parents’ seating and standing section. He celebrated the Lady Eagles’ first District title in nine years with a bit of uncontrolled passion, as he bumped heads with Lexie while giving her a hug.
Tears of joy and tears of pain ran down Lexie’s cheeks.
“There were two reasons I was crying,” Lexie said. “My Dad ran into me because he was messing around and he hit my lip, so I’m bleeding on my lip. But I’m good and I love my Dad. He’s taught me everything I know.”
It doesn’t take a psychologist to determine where Lexie inherited her ultra-hyper personality.
“I get my energy from him, that’s something we share,” she said.
Lexie’s energy, whether she’s on the floor or sitting out a rotation, rubs off on her teammates. She’ll try to continue to be a spark as Nixa hosts Webb City, Willard and Carl Junction in Sectional and Quarterfinal action today. The winner of the foursome earns a trip to State.
Gregory takes her role as a dynamo seriously.
“I want everyone to feel the energy,” she said. “Hyping everyone up gives us momentum and new energy. I really get going in the middle of a game. I ty to consistently have that energy. Sometimes it’s hard to keep that up when you get down. You work through the problems, though. it’s always about next ball and keeping your energy up.”
Coach Annie Zimmerman is appreciative and maybe even a bit in awe of Gregory’s energy level.
“It’s no secret she is non-stop from the time he gets up in the morning to the time she goes to the bed,” Zimmerman said. “She must sleep so hard because as soon as she is up, she is going a million miles an hour. We love it. That’s something our team needs and it’s definitely a role she fills very well for us.”
Nixa (32-4) will meet Webb City (28-6) at 1 p.m. while Willard (31-4) and Jefferson City (31-5-3) battle at 2:30 p.m.. The winners will play at 4 p.m.
The Lady Eagles beat both Webb City and Jeff City in regular-season play, but lost to Willard.
“It will be exciting if we have that rematch,” Gregory said of possibly playing Willard in the Quarters. “Getting past Districts is a huge relief for us. This is the first step, let’s keep going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.