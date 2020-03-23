Clever senior center Taylor Genzler is the first Jays boys basketball player to be named to the All Mid-Lakes Conference First-Team.
This was Clever's second season in the Mid-Lakes.
Genzler finished with team-high averages of 15.3 points and 8.8 rebounds, while shooting 53 percent from the field. He recorded 76 blocks.
Other First-Team selections are Skyline's Dax Beem and Lawson Beem, Fair Grove's David Oplotnik and Strafford's Drew Wheeler.
Clever's Jake Twigg and Bryce Gelle are both second-team selections.
Twigg averaged 10.6 points and 4.8 assists a night, to go along with 52 steals. Gelle averaged 12.0 points and 2.6 assists a game.
Other second-teamers are Forsyth's Jon Deroo, Fair Grove's Cole Gilpin and Strafford's Zak Lutgen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.