Harper Kissee was a in a hurry Wednesday to send a text message to his practice partner, Kale Conway, about the results of Ozark’s 44-24 win over Nixa. But he was mindful not to forget to get an update on Conway’s health.
“I’ll probably ask if he’s OK first and then I’ll let him know how I did,” Kissee said.
Filling in for a flu-stricken Conway at 170 pounds, Kissee recorded a pin in 2:40 against the Eagles’ Michael Turner.
It rated as one of the top highlights for the Tigers in coach Tod Sundlie’s estimation.
“I didn’t know what was going to happen (at 170). We had been counting on Kale,” Sundlie said. “Kale’s had a great year, so it’s been hard to get Harper on the mat. He’s been craving opportunities. and good for him to take advantage of them. I’m happy for him and proud of him.
“He just started wrestling last year. He’s one of those guys who shows up all the time and is wanting to get better. It’s fun to see a kid who has worked really hard do well.”
Kissee had a good idea during school Wednesday that he would be taking Conway’s place in Ozark’s lineup.
“He’s been sick since Sunday. He showed up for school today but had to leave and go to the doctor. He wasn’t feeling it,” Kissee said. “It’s ‘next man up.’ Coach has prepared me to be in that position, just like he has everybody on the team. We have jayvee guys ready to step up at every weight class.”
Kissee, who has compiled a 9-6 record in spot duty, got a hold of Turner’s neck and and elbow and rolled him over.
“That weird cradle position is something (assistant coach Ray Godfrey) has gone over with me a lot,” Kissee said. “Me and Kale like to drill that a lot in practices. I got it in and got a quick pin.”
The only thing that slowed Kissee down was a scratch that was re-aggravated under his right eye. His match had to be momentarily stopped so he could received medical attention.
“It’s in a bad spot to heal,” he said. “I’ve had it for two weeks and every match and practice it gives me trouble.”
Ozark overcame forfeits at 106 and 113 and a 15-0 deficit. The tigers won eight of nine matches during one stretch. It was fin stark contrast to a year ago, when Nixa won going away 58-13.
“Every year is a little different,” Sundlie said. “You hope your horses are healthy at this time of the year and on the mat. It was good team effort. We had good energy.”
Another call-up from Ozark’s jayvee who was victorious was 132-pounder freshman Brock Sundlie. He edged Nixa’s Wilson Waterman 7-4.
“Brock wrestled tough for us,” Tod Sundlie said.
Also collecting pins for Ozark were Braxton Strick (126), Ryan Dotson (160) and Braegan Patman (195).
Strick has won 11 matches in a row,
Nixa’s wins came from Deagan Fugitt (120), Dylan Carter (145) and John Gholson (220).
Ozark 44, Nixa 24
106: Ashlyn Eli (NIXA) over (OZARK) (For.) 113: Zan Fugitt (NIXA) over (OZARK) (For.) 120: Deagan Fugitt (NIXA) over Wyatt Snyder (OZARK) (Dec 3-1) 126: Braxton Strick (OZARK) over Cole Crahan (NIXA) (Fall 2:35) 132: Brock Sundlie (OZARK) over Wilson Waterman (NIXA) (Dec 7-4) 138: Elijah Maskrod (OZARK) over Ethan Shepherd (NIXA) (Dec 8-3) 145: Dylan Carter (NIXA) over Clayton Moison (OZARK) (Dec 4-1) 152: Riley Sundlie (OZARK) over Gage Sporleder (NIXA) (TF 20-5 5:01) 160: Ryan Dotson (OZARK) over Connor Fangrow (NIXA) (Fall 0:55) 170: Harper Kissee (OZARK) over Michael Turner (NIXA) (Fall 2:40) 182: Colby Allen (OZARK) over Avry Rutherford (NIXA) (Dec 6-2) 195: Braegan Patman (OZARK) over Garrett Davidson (NIXA) (Fall 2:55) 220: John Gholson (NIXA) over Sean Collins (OZARK) (Fall 1:17) 285: Hunter Tennison (OZARK) over (NIXA) (For.)
