His top two pitchers and umpires weren't available Wednesday, but Nixa coach Matt Walker felt a strong need to make up the Lady Eagles’ final double-header of summer league play with Republic.
The teams were originally slated to play two weeks ago. The games were postponed due to the death of Nixa sophomore shortstop Zoey May on June 27.
The Wednesday twinbill was the Lady Eagles’ first games since the loss of May.
“After what we’ve been through, I didn’t want our first time out in a game to be this fall,” Walker said. “It’s good for us to get back out here and play.”
Walker has felt it is best for the players and coaches to be together as much as possible during their mourning.
“I’ve wanted us to come together as a softball family,” he said. “We all came out for her service and coach (Scott) Sparkman and me are here for them for whatever they need.
“We’re working through it,” he added. “Some girls are taking it harder than others. Her closest friends are struggling and I can’t blame them. Me and coach Sparkman are struggling. As a team, though, we’ll get through it together.”
Most of the players learned of May’s death through Walker during what was originally to be a weights session the morning of her passing.
“Everybody came in, we skipped the weights and went into a classroom and I told them what happened,” Walker said. “It was tough. Everyone was in shock, including myself.”
Walker noted his 10 years a head coach didn’t prepare him for how to handle the death of a player.
“It’s the first time I’ve experienced something like this and I hope I never have to again,” he said. “All eyes are on me, trying to reign them together. I’m not sure I handled it the right way or not. I’m not sure there is a true right way to handle it. But I did the best I can.”
