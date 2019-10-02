On a night in which Nixa shook off past failures against Ozark, it was also refreshing for the Lady Eagles to look back on the trail that has led to Sydney Golden establishing herself among the premier setters in the program’s history.
Nixa halted its losing streak to Ozark at eight matches by netting a 25-14, 26-24 victory Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers had dominated the teams’ series over the past three years. If the Lady Eagles needed a reminder they hadn’t knocked off Ozark since 2015, they received a heads-up on the school’s athletics Facebook page Tuesday morning.
“I saw that on-line and thought, ‘Wow, has it actually been that long,’” libero Lexie Gregory said. ‘I was definitely thinking we wanted to step up to that challenge and beat them. It gave me an extra kick to come out and do the things we need to do.”
“Seeing that motivated us,” Golden added. “We came out with a lot of energy.”
Nixa breezed to its opening-set win, before holding on for a tight victory in the second set.
“There were a lot of ups and downs,” said hitter Jordan Collard, who had a pair of blocks. “We could have controlled the match better. We struggled in the second set to keep the lead, tempo and momentum. But we found a way to make it work.”
“At times we served well, at times we serve-received and passed well and at times we had some really good swings. But I don’t think all those things flowed as well as they could,” coach Annie Zimmerman said. “We weren’t doing multiple things well at the same time. We had parts of our game that were good, but other parts that we let slip. We’ve got to get more consistent.”
Nixa’s Golden-Golmen combo worked in the end, as Golden set Taylor Golmen up for a pair of late kills in the second set. Golden was her usual consistently exceptional self, while dishing out 17 assists.
A year ago in the pre-season, Golden was tabbed Nixa’s setter, after a fight for the job with Kenzie Hines. Golden went on to collect 617 assists as a freshman, while Hines started as a hitter and had 182 kills.
“Every once in a while I guess I get it right,” Zimmerman said. “That’s the way we try to set it up in our gym. We want our kids to compete for positions every single day. That’s the only way you get your kids playing at a top level. It’s great to always have somebody pushing for a spot. You never know, an injury or something crazy could happen and we need somebody else to fill that role.”
If Hines had been named Nixa’s setter, Golden figures she would still be waiting to make her varsity debut.
“If Kenzie had beaten me out for that position, I think I would have set for jayvee,” Golden said. “I don’t think I’m a good enough hitter to be at (the varsity) level.”
Golden adds she appreciates having a teammate the likes of Hines.
“She’s pushed me to be the best player I can be,” Golden said. “I’m grateful for her. I still have to work every day because Kenzie is such a great setter and good competition. It’s going to be hard next year for me not having her here.”
As Nixa strives to reach its goals, a good deal of the Lady Eagles’ progress will go through Golden.
“She has a ton of pressure on her every night and she handles it like a champ,” Zimmerman said. ‘We ask more and more of her because we believe in her and know she can handle it. Her brain is always working overtime. She keeps her head if there are adjustments to be made and she can do that as the game progresses. We sure don’t want to take that for granted because we know how special that is.”
“Coach is asking me to run the offense faster and run certain plays,” Golden said. “I think I can do a better job of that every day. As the season goes on, we’re going to be better and better.”
Nixa’s other leaders included Gregory with 10 digs, Lauren Weber with six kills and Golmen and Jayvee Fixsen with four kills apiece.
“Moving forward, we’re going to work on multiple parts of our game being at a high level at the same, not just one or two here and there,” Zimmerman said. “The girls can feel it on the court that they’re not playing at the level they’re capable of. But it’s a season that is three months long, not just one game. We get the opportunity to improve every single day.”
Ozark coach Adeanna Brewer was also preaching improvement and encouraged by what she saw in her team in the second set.
“I’m happy with our progress in set two," she said. "We started attacking at certain blockers and defending a certain way. We were very confident in set two.”
For the Lady Tigers, Meredith Avery had 10 digs, Cece Westfall recorded seven kills, Hanna Vorhies had six kills and Ellie Schrader contributed 18 assists.
Brewer hopes her players gained confidence and Westfall, in particular, saw she can be the best hitter on the floor, no matter the foe.
“I talked in the huddle about our team selling themselves short,” Brewer said. “They’re going to have to give themselves credit for how physical they can be. I know Cece has the potential. She’s strong and competitive. I hope she can start believing that and be confident. The second set should give her confidence. She looked like the strongest and most physical attacker. Hopefully, she takes this experience and run with it.”
I am so glad to see the article on the Eagle victory against the Tigers. They have waited a long time for that honor. I am also grateful for the recognition given to the vital role setters play in the game. They are the Volleyball Quarterbacks, but rarely get the appreciation. Thank you!
