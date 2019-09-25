WILLARD — Lauren Weber didn’t let the build-up and fanfare surrounding Nixa’s COC-opening showdown with Willard on Tuesday get the best of her.
“Everybody was hyped and the crowd came out. But I tuned it out, honestly,” the senior outside hitter said. “At times it could get a little overwhelming. But you’ve got to think about calming down and playing your own game, while staying aggressive throughout the whole match.”
Weber’s aggression stood out as an exception for the Lady Eagles in their 20-25, 25-23, 25-23 setback to the Lady Tigers.
Nixa’s hitting percentages across the net were well below the Lady Eagles’ standard that had led them to a 10-1 start prior to Tuesday.
“A lot of that is a credit to Willard’s defense,” Nixa coach Annie Zimmerman said. “They’ve got a big front line up there most of the time. In the second and third sets, I thought they did a good job of keeping some of our really aggressive swings off the floor.”
But Zimmerman was still hoping her hitters would remain aggressive. Weber led the Lady Eagles with 11 kills. Jaycee Fixsen Jordan Collard, Kenzie Hines and Taylor Golmen all added eight kills.
“Lauren did the best job out of all my hitters at being aggressive and going for swings that I think some of our other players were being careful on,” Zimmerman said. “What we got done talking about in the locker room was I can be OK with an aggressive mistake. We can work with that and make that better. But if you’re making careful, timid mistakes, that’s where we have issues. I don’t know how to coach that.
“We’re going to have a shift in our mindset on those big moments in the match,” she added. “We have to believe in each other and go for it. That’s when we’re at our best.”
Weber didn’t let Willard’s relentless presence at the net keep her from attacking.
“I looked at it as any other block and kept swinging,” she said. “I feel like you can go around the block, if you stay aggressive.”
Weber, who had a pair of aces, has played her best ball since Zimmerman gave her a shot at the Springfield Tournament over the weekend at staying on the court at the net and along the back row.
“It’s made me step up to the plate and realize I want to prove that, ‘Hey, I can be back here and need to get these digs up so our hitters can have a good swing,’” Weber said.
Zimmerman is enjoying seeing Weber broaden her role.
“Lauren is one of our most consistent pieces, as far as everything she is able to do on the floor,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve switched things up and have her in more of our serve-receive formations. She’s making serve-receive passes and is doing a solid job of that. She has the capability of playing back there and being a strong front-row hitter. She is picking up this year where she left off last year, when at mid-season she earned the outside hitter position.”
Zimmerman would have liked for Nixa’s passing to be more consistent. Libero Lexie Gregory had 28 digs and setter Sydney Golden dished out 40 assists.
“We did a great job in our serve-receive in the first set, when we were in-system and putting Sydney in good position to distribute a good, consistent ball,” Zimmerman said. “As we moved into the second set, our serve-receive broke down a little bit. Our passes were off the net, so Sydney was having to run them down and wasn’t in the same position to deliver the kind of ball that we know she can. That affected the flow of our offense.”
Gregory’s serving had produced spurts for Nixa all night and she was at the service line with the teams at 22-all in the third set. But she was one and done, as Willard worked its way toward a kill.
“I was thinking that we were in a great position,” Zimmerman said. “We were in a great rotation for us, we had a great server back there and a great front row. I thought we were in position to be really successful. But sometimes the ball doesn’t fall your way.”
The Lady Eagles vow to stay motivated and keep improving.
“We’ll come backer stronger,” Weber said. “Now we know the things we need to work on and things we need to cover.”
“We knew this was a big conference matchup and it’s odd to have this type of outcome placed on the first conference game that you play,” Zimmerman said. “But there is a whole lot of conference schedule left. We’re not going to take this as being defeated. We’re going to use it to fuel our efforts toward getting better. Our mindset won’t change.”
