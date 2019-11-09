CAPE GIRARDEAU — Needing a win or a tie in its final pool play mach at the Class 3 State Volleyball Tournament on Friday, Nixa responded with a resounding sweep to earn a berth in the final.
The Lady Eagles completed pool play 2-0-1. They opened by downing Francis Howell Central 25-19, 25-19, tied Lafayette 19-25, 25-22 and finished the day by whipping Liberty 25-15, 25-22.
Nixa and Lafayette will play for the state championship today at 4:30 p.m.
Lafayette handed the Lady Eagles only their second lost set of the post-season by taking the first set in their pool play contest. Lafayette finished the match with seven blocks. Nixa remained resilient at the net, as Jaycee Fixsen posted eight kills, Kenzie Hines had six, Taylor Golmen five and Jordan Collard four.
The Lady Eagles’ attack percentage went from .162 in the first set to .250 in the second set.
Nixa was highly efficient against Francis Howell, converting 51 attacks into 21 kills. Fixsen again led the way with eight kills. Sydney Golden dished out 21 assists.
Collard delivered seven kills while Hines and Lauren Weber both had six against Liberty. Weber and Hines each ha a pair of aces and Lexie Gregory got to 19 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.