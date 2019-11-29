Nixa’s second season of gils wrestling has seen the Lady Eagles’ numbers rise to 14.
Leading the list of returnees is Ashlynn Eli, who was 25-2 and placed third at 103 pounds at State as a freshman last season. Harmony Rust (187) is also back after making State.
Coach Dustin Martin is hopeful the Lady Eagles will be represented at State again.
“All of them are doing well,” Martin said. “There are six or seven of them are experienced. We’ve also got some good athletic girls trying the sport for the first time.”
"There’s still a floating standard in girls wrestling,” he added. “In boys wrestling, it’s gone on for 80 years, I can tell you how tough you’ve got to be as a state-qualifier or a state-placer. In girls wrestling, we don’t really know what talent level it takes to be a state-qualifier. But I do think we have girls in the room who can be competitive.”
