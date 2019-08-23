June and July were unusually eventful for Nixa coach Matt Walker and his team.
Over the summer, the Lady Eagles went through their regular, sometimes mundane summer league slate. Off the field, they faced adversity head-on while dealing with the tragic death of shortstop Zoe May, seeing their projected No. 1 pitcher, Jaden Labarge, transfer to Kickapoo and receiving a scare when first baseman Madi Atwell was involved in a car accident and injured her back.
“I was ready for the summer to be over,” Walker said. “After losing a teammate, having a player transfer out and another player be in a car wreck, I was thinking, ‘Holy cow, what else could happen to us?’”
Nixa’s fortunes turned for the better in a big way during August, as Atwell received clearance to play and only a week before the start of practices pitcher Maddy Meirerer transferred from Glendale to Nixa.
Meierer, a prized freshman who burst upon the southwest Missouri club ball scene this year, has quickly established herself as the Lady Eagles’ new ace.
“Maddy has been a nice, welcomed addition after losing the one we lost,” Walker said. “I have to remind myself sometimes that she’s a freshman. She’s not going to overpower anybody with her pitching. But she locates the ball well and spins it well to keep teams off balance. She’s always around the the plate.”
The 5-foot-9 Meirerer is an overall player. She easily could be just as valuable, if not more so, as a right-handed hitter who loves the gaps.
“She’ll probably be in the middle of our lineup,” Walker said. “If she’s not pitching and Anna Baker is getting some time in the circle, Maddy will play first base. She’s a good athlete who runs well. I thought we might courtesy-run for her when she gets on base. But we may have to think about that.”
Another freshman, third baseman Phoebe Gardner, will start and bat second in the batting order.
“I have high hopes for her,” Walker said. “She has softball smarts. I like her maturity. Also, she swings it very well.”
Walker could go with a starting lineup consisting of two freshmen, two or three sophomores, two or three juniors and two seniors.
“It’s always nice to have a good senior core. We’ve got two seniors who are great girls and have accepted leadership roles,” Walker said. “We’re also having a youth movement. We’re going to be young and might have some growing pains early on.”
Elsewhere around the infield, Nixa will go initially with Emily Morton at first base, Kayli Schlenker at second, Maya Herman at shortstop and Emma Vincent behind the plate.
Morton finished with a .360 batting average in spot duty last season, Vincent hit .306 and Herman hit .281.
Both Schlenker and Gardner were almost exclusively catchers during their formative years. Walker is grateful they’re versatile enough to play second and third to get their bats in his lineup.
“The way Kaylee’s swinging, it would be hard not to find a spot for her,” Walker said. “We’re working on having her drive the outside pitch. She’s got good pop."
A quality outfield with depth includes returning starter Katie Faulk, along with Ellie Osborne, Dakota Hale and Morgan Delloma. Faulk is coming off a .324 freshman season at the plate in which she collected 31 hits and 12 walks.
“All four of them will have to produce or someone will be there to take their spot,” Walker said.
With a dozen players in contention for starting jobs all over the field, Walker likely will make changes over the course of the season.
“We’re going to be in a situation in which possibly every other night we’ll have a different lineup,” he said. “It’s going to be kind of a balancing act. Whoever is swinging it, we’ll find a spot to get them in the lineup.”
Nixa hosts a jamboree Saturday. The Lady Eagles will meet Rogersville at 9 a.m., Walnut Grove at 10:30 a.m. and Republic at 12:45 p.m.
Nixa debuts by meeting Labarge and the Lady Chiefs at Kickapoo on Aug. 30.
