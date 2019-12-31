Nixa’s volleyball program clearing the monumental hurdle that beating mighty Ozark had become likely would have been good enough to earn the Lady Eagles a spot on The Headliner’s list of the Top 10 Sports Stories of The Year.
Of course, coach Annie Zimemrnan’s bunch did much more, capturing the Class 4 state championship to emerge as the clear-cut choice as the No. 1 Sports Story of The Year.
Nixa closed its season out by winning 20 of its final 21 matches. Along the way, the Lady Eagles took three of their five matches against Lafayette Wildwood. The teams met in the Class 4 title tilt, with Nixa prevailing 25-12, 25-22.
It was shortly after Nixa and Lafayette first met at the Blue Springs South Invitational that Zimmerman felt good about her team’s chances of being a serious State contender. The Lady Eagles bounced back from a loss to Lafayette in pool play to beat Lee’s Summit West, Park Hill South and St. Teresa’s Academy win the Invite’s title.
“Winning the Blue Springs South Invitational was a defining moment,” Zimmerman said. “Those wins against high-level competition gave (us) the confidence it needed to believe a state championship was possible.”
Nixa went on to take two matches from Lafayette at the Ozark Grand Slam Tournament. Come Districts, the Lady Eagles’ first opponent was Ozark. The Lady Tigers offered a challenge, but bowed to the Lady Eagles in three sets.
Zimmerman sensed her team breathed a heavy sigh of relief and was more relaxed after beating Ozark.
“Ozark has been a road block the past few seasons, so playing them on their home court in the District semi-final created a tremendous amount of pressure on our players,” Zimmerman said. “I think we all felt a weight lifted off our shoulders after that win.”
Nixa proceeded to dominate Kickapoo, Webb City and Willard to earn a berth to State.
Zimmerman felt the Lady Eagles’ seemingly endless supply of hitters overwhelmed foes. Lauren Weber, Jordan Collard, Kenzie Hines, Taylor Golmen and Jaycee Fixsen teamed with setter Sydney Golden for a potent offensive attack.
It all came together for Nixa on its way to State.
“I was extremely proud of how well we played throughout the post-season,” Zimmerman said. “We had multiple players with great performances in the matches vs Kickapoo, Webb City and Willard. Teams couldn't focus on stopping just one or two of our players. If they did, we had other players step up and make big plays. That collective effort from all of our players.”
At State, Zimmerman couldn’t have been more impressed with her players and their composure on the big stage.
“The number one thing that stands out to me was the fact that our level of focus and composure throughout the tournament never wavered,” Zimmerman said. “Even when we battled our nerves in the first match versus Howell Central or when we dropped a set to Lafayette in our second pool play match, we didn't let those setbacks become obstacles we couldn't overcome,” Zimmerman said. “The other thing that stands out to me was the overwhelming support of our school and community. We had the largest fan section of any team there which was amazing to see. I remember one of our players saying after our last game, ‘I wasn't nervous. It felt like a home game with all those familiar faces in the stands.’
“It was such a great environment for our players to experience.”
