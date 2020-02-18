A five-plus minutes scoreless stretch in the fourth quarter ended Nixa’s upset bid of Republic on Monday.
Playing without guard Gabby Nielsen, the Lady Eagles fell to Lady Tigers 44-35 to drop to 11-12 overall and 5-2 in the COC.
Both teams managed just 13 field goals. Republic was minus All-COC guard Clara Fronabarger.
After trailing 20-12 at halftime, Nixa pulled even with Republic at 31-all at the 7:30 mark of the fourth quarter. The Lady Eagles wouldn’t score again until 2:00 remained. By that time, they were facing an eight-point deficit.
Tori Yantis’ nine points paced Nixa.
REPUBLIC (44) — Jaz. Kirby 3 3-6 12, Jad. Kirby 4 1-1 12, Powell-Goodwin 2 2-2 6, Bekemeier 4 6-8 14. Totals 13 12-17 44.
NIXA (35) — Yantis 4 1-2 9, A. Kamies 1 1-4 3, Gibbons 2 0-0 5, K. Kamies 3 1-2 7, Clark 2 3-4 8, Hines 1 1-3 3. Totals 13 7-15 35.
Republic 8 12 9 15 - 44
Nixa 8 4 16 7 - 35
3-point goals - Ja. Kirby 3, Jad. Kirby 3, Clark, Gibbons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.