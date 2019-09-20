Nixa’s softball team pounded out 14 hits Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to beat Joplin, as the visiting Lady Eagles fell 7-6 at Joplin.
Nixa let a 4-2 fourth-inning lead slip away.
Katie Faulk continued her power display, banging out a double and triple while driving in two runs. She homered earlier in the week versus Ozark.
Emma Vincent and Emily Morton both doubled among their two hits. Chloe Krans had an RBI triple and Dakota Hale and Maya Herman delivered RBI singles.
Maddy Meirerer struck out 10 while allowing 11 hits.
On Wednesday, Nixa (4-9) lost 13-0 at Kickapoo.
