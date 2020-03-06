SPRINGFIELD — The offensive woes that plagued Nixa this season returned just long enough Thursday to lead to the Lady Eagles' 57-45 loss at the hands of Kickapoo in the Class 5 District 11 championship game.
A six-point third quarter proved too costly for the Lady Eagles (13-14) to overcome.
Senior forward Kenzie Hines saw enough out of Nixa's defense to be encouraged about the Lady Eagles' future.
"Sometimes, we had a hard time putting the ball in the hole," Hines said. "At the end of the day, we knew if we kept working on defense, we'd get the outcome we wanted. We took pride in our defense. I'm looking forward to coming back and watching them next year to see what they can accomplish."
Nixa's third-quarter woes came after the Lady Eagles shook off a nine-point, first-quarter deficit to gain a 23-22 halftime lead.
Kickapoo managed just eight points in the second quarter opposite frenetic Nixa defensive pressure.
"We're all amazing defenders," guard Gabby Nielsen said. "Defense is my favorite part of the game and I think it's the favorite part of the game for a lot of our kids. I'm so proud of everyone for that."
Rhianna Gibbons kept Nixa's upset hops alive with a breakout second-half performance.
Gibbons provided the Lady Eagles' offense with a big boost by netting 20 of her career-high 24 points in the second half. The sophomore shooting guard had 14 in the fourth quarter alone.
Kickapoo (18-10) withstood Gibbons' onslaught to three-peat as District champs.
"Sometimes, you can do everything right and it doesn't end up how you want it to," Gibbons said. "That's how it ended tonight. We played our hearts out The effort was incredible. Next year, we can come back and do it all again."
Kickapoo's second and third chances off of offensive rebounds led to putbacks that proved pivotal.
"We worked a lot on boxing out. But I feel once we fatigued a little bit, that piece went away a little bit," Hines said. "The more tired we got, the more effort was required to box out. We got the job done a couple quarters, but at the end let it slip away."
Kickapoo moves on to Sectional play to face Republic (19-9).
Hines, an all-stater in volleyball, closed out her Nixa athletic career by scoring eight points. She returned to the hardwood this season after a one-year hiatus in which she focused on volleyball in the winter.
"I'm so glad I came back," said Hines, a Rockhurst volleyball signee. "It was a great experience and worth every bit of my time."
Kickapoo 57, Nixa 45
NIXA (45) — Nielsen 1 2-2 4, Yantis 0 3-5 3, A. Kamies 1 0-0 2, Gibbons 7 5-6 22, K. Kamies 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 1-1 4, Hines 3 2-2 8. Totals 14 13-16 45.
KICKAPOO (57) — Barrett 1 0-2 2, Corbin 1 0-1 2, Fredrick 1 4-4 6, Turner 3 2-5 8, Senn 4 1-3 10, Conway 5 7-9 17, Green 6 0-0 12. Totals 21 14-24 57.
Nixa 10 13 6 16 - 45
Kickapoo 14 8 16 19 - 57
3-point goals - Gibbons 2, Senn, Clark.
